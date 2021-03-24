After leading authorities on a multi-state, 50-mile chase, it was a lone pine tree that stopped Gerald Johnston, 56, from slamming into a house.
In Park County, Johnston is being charged with a felony for burglary and a misdemeanor for unlawful use of a credit card, crimes carrying a combined 10.5 years in prison and $10,750 in fines.
He is accused of breaking the glass of a car window at a South Fork Campground on March 13, and stealing a wallet with credit cards inside. Authorities say he used a credit card shortly after at Walmart to buy $203.31 in products.
Three days later, deputies attempted to make their arrest of Johnston, which was when he ran.
Smashed glass
The reporting party to the crime, a group of ice climbers from Nebraska, said a backpack containing the wallet had been stolen while they were out climbing. When they returned to the campsite three hours later they found the driver’s side window broken and the backpack missing. They also discovered charges had already been made on one of their credit cards.
The climbers reported a man they had seen with a blue Ford and two dogs parked in a campsite near theirs was no longer there when they discovered the window broken.
Surveillance cameras from Walmart showed a man with a tattoo holding the leashes of two German shepherd dogs inside the store. This individual’s appearance matched the description the climbers had provided to authorities. An Oregon registration of the vehicle was connected to Johnston. Johnston’s Facebook lists him as a Washington resident.
The day before his most recent arrest, Johnston had been trying to sell a variety of products online including the stolen wallet, two vintage board games, a storage device disguised as a soda can, a hunting camera, and a baby bath thermometer.
Slow and steady chase
It’s not the first time Johnston led authorities on a chase. In 2018, when authorities paid him a visit for attempting to change his address as a sex offender, Johnston drove off and led police and Washington State troopers in a chase around Moses Lake. The chase was called off for public safety several miles in, but Johnston was still apprehended shortly after.
Johnston was convicted in 1990 of second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy for luring and sexually assaulting a developmentally delayed boy.
As of 2018, Johnston was reported to be standing 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 330 pounds.
Park County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Andy Varian attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Johnston’s vehicle at milepost one on WYO 291. Johnston refused to yield to the lawful stop. The pursuit then began and was quickly joined by the Cody Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Johnston’s vehicle, a blue Ford Explorer, continued down the South Fork hill and onto Yellowstone Avenue, maintaining speeds of about 45 mph. The vehicle continued onto Sheridan Avenue where Johnston disregarded two traffic lights and failed to stay in his lane.
Both the Park County Sheriff’s deputies, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and Cody Police continued to follow the suspect through town to the Powell Highway, onto WYO 294 and then north past Clark, reaching speeds of 70 mph.
Johnston managed to dodge spike strips three separate times, as well as multiple patrol vehicles.
“From my perspective, public safety is always a concern,” Varian said. “When a suspect is in a fight-or-flight mode, it’s difficult to know what is going through their head. I’m glad we were able to take the suspect into custody without any physical injuries.
“I appreciate all the agencies involved and their professionalism. It’s times like these where training helps and makes a difference.”
PCSO communications officers already had Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office on the phone preparing for the event to spread over the state line.
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office successfully disabled the vehicle with spike strips. Johnston then turned off the highway into a residence, crashing through a fence into the lone pine tree prevented the vehicle from striking the house.
Johnston initially refused to leave the vehicle, but after lengthy negotiation was eventually safely taken into custody.
Once Johnston was arrested, he claimed ownership of the two dogs.
Since Johnston was apprehended in Carbon County, Mont., it is there he is facing charges related to the chase, which include fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Since Carbon County doesn’t have a jail, he is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings with a $50,000 cash-only bond.
It is not yet clear when Johnston’s case will be heard in Park County. This will require a governor’s extradition order before this can occur.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.