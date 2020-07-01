A gas line leak has closed a section of US 14-16-20 East between County Road 3DX and Liberty Lane.
Mike Howe, a community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, said he expects the road to be closed for a few hours as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Howe said Sage Creek Drive and 3DX are still open, so Liberty subdivision residents will be allowed to exit and return via either route, with law enforcement escort upon reaching the Greybull Highway.
Black Hills Energy staff and Cody Fire Department and law enforcement personnel are on the scene attempting to get the gas shut off.
Howe said their crews have been on the scene since around 4:45 p.m. He said someone hit the gas line shortly before 4 p.m., but is unsure by what means that occurred. There has been no other damage reported.
