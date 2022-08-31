A raccoon, not a storm, is to blame for the Aug. 24 power outage, the second time in two years that a raccoon has turned off the lights. The outage lasted for approximately two hours, from roughly midnight to 2 a.m.
According to Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman, a raccoon entered into the Glendale substation, causing equipment to short out and knocking out all of the circuits.
The substation serves three separate circuits in the vicinity of Cody and Markham reservoirs, Bowman said.
The raccoon died during the incident, and the circuit it damaged had to be rerouted to one of the city’s existing circuits.
“The city circuits are now feeding that [area] on a temporary basis and [the] Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) is starting to test and confirm the status of the equipment where the actual short was caused by the raccoon,” Bowman said. “So whether or not it’s still operable and meets all of the testing requirements, we don’t know yet.”
This is not the first time a raccoon has gotten into the Glendale substation and caused damage.
In April of 2021, a raccoon entered and caused damage to a separate circuit at the substation.
“All the substations are fenced around the perimeter, but it’s definitely a human fence,” Bowman said. “It’s there to prevent humans from entering it, but snakes, raccoons and birds can typically dig under and get through those fences.”
During the power outage, the city worked with WAPA, which owns the Glendale substation, to get the equipment fixed and the power back on.
“We assisted them with the necessary control checks to ensure the substation was safe to power up again,” Bowman said.
Though WAPA owns the substation, it has three circuits that feed into the city’s distribution network.
“If this type of thing were to happen at one of our substations — the city’s own substations — we can typically have the power back on in the same time period or less,” Bowman said. “We are able to isolate our circuits that are fed out of our substations a little more efficiently.”
Bowman is less concerned that a raccoon will cause damage to the substations owned and operated by the city.
“We have animal and bird guards,” Bowman said. “The city has installed that type of protected screening and guards on its own substations.”
The city has asked WAPA to install protective equipment on the Glendale substation.
“Given that this substation at Glendale is not owned by the city, we cannot simply install that equipment,” Bowman said. “We’ve asked WAPA to make that investment and protect the equipment ... and unfortunately that has not been able to be done since that April 2021 occurrence in part because some of the materials are not available for equipment of that age.”
Though WAPA hasn’t been able to acquire those protective measures for the substation, Bowman said WAPA is looking into it.
Bowman said the protective equipment on the city’s substations have been effective so far.
“They’re not 100% foolproof, but they’re definitely a deterrent to birds and animals getting into those locations where a short can occur and create a fault in the system and knock the substation out of service,” Bowman said. “And we’ve been pleased with the investment we made at our substations to help minimize that potential [of raccoon damage].”
