A former Cody resident who has been charged with first degree murder in New Mexico is still in custody with no bond.
Lee Jensen, 77, was arrested in November 2020 for the offense. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is still being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, N.M.
Jensen was well-known in the Cody community for his work as a horse wrangler for a number of dude ranches including Gary Fales’ Rimrock Ranch. Fales said he first met Jensen in 1963 and the two worked together for many years.
“He was a very charming, gentle man,” Fales said.
Jensen is scheduled for a Nov. 29 jury trial in Bernalillo District Court.
Jensen told authorities he shot his sister Chris Neel, 75, because he was “pissed off” at her, according to the affidavit. He said the siblings carried on a “contentious” relationship for the last five years.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Jensen and Neel’s Tijeras home, about 18 miles east of Albuquerque, because of a welfare check requested by Neel’s daughter. Jensen had allegedly told the daughter he didn’t know where Neel was, which aroused her suspicion.
Dispatch records showed that a welfare check had already been requested to the home about three months prior because of a report of Jensen threatening to kill his sister.
Deputies arrived outside the home and found an opened box of .22 Winchester magnum ammunition on the passenger seat of a van parked outside the residence.
Authorities began making announcements outside, but Jensen did not immediately come out.
Jensen went outside the residence about 30 minutes later and claimed there was no one inside. Deputies went inside and found Neel lying on a couch deceased with at least one gunshot wound to her head. A substantial amount of blood was found around Neel and blood drops were found on the tile floor leading into Jensen’s bedroom.
During questioning later that night, Jensen confessed to killing his sister. He told deputies he shot her in the living room and “probably” put the murder weapon in his sock drawer. From there on he refused to answer any more questions.
The firearm Jensen used was later found.
Geri Hockhalter employed Jensen at her Squaw Creek Ranch in Crandall. She said Jensen first came to Cody from New York, and got his first local job as a tour guide.
“He was a fantastic people-person,” she said.
With his extremely charismatic persona, she said people would covet his autograph and want to take photos with him. She said he was the classic cowboy, and an on-screen “darling” for a number of productions ESPN made at their ranch, as well as an extra in a number of Hollywood movies.
Park County Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston, who is also an outfitter, said although he didn’t know Jensen personally, he saw Jensen as a bit of “a fixture” within the outfitting community when Livingston entered the business in the 90s. He said Jensen would work around Cody and Arizona as a wrangler, packer, and occasional guide.
After Jensen lived what Fales described as a “positive” life, alcohol started becoming a problem in Jensen’s life in the ’90s, Hockhalter said. She added he remained a reliable employee despite being a “functioning alcoholic.”
Jensen amassed a number of citations during his last few years in Cody, drawing multiple public intoxication convictions and warrants for failing to pay fines.
Hockhalter said she suspects his alcoholism took a heightened level when he retired, but he did quit drinking after moving to New Mexico about five years ago. She said his brother-in-law’s recent death reignited the habit.
“We’re still in complete and total shock about what happened,” she said.
