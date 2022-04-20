House District 24 Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) announced Wednesday she will seek reelection to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
“Representing the people of Park County has been a true privilege,” she said in a news release. “It’s more important than ever for our communities to have a strong voice to speak up for our local businesses, schools and families. I’ve been proud to advocate for our core values in the legislature while cutting regulation for businesses, expanding educational opportunities and promoting our valuable tourism assets.
“I have sponsored legislation to increase broadband access across the state. Reliable broadband access is an important tool for our student’s success and promotes economic prosperity and diversity in our district.”
Newsome said she’s a strong supporter of a right most Wyomingites support.
“Second Amendment rights are important to us in Wyoming” she said. “I have consistently voted for and cosponsored pro-gun legislation. As a member of the Cody Shooting Complex and the NRA, I value our right to keep and bear arms.”
Newsome was first elected to represent House District 24 in 2018. She currently serves on the Travel, Recreation and Wildlife and Education Committees.
In this role, Newsome has a voice in areas important to Wyoming; that include preserving wildlife and ensuring an environment that best fits the needs of Wyoming’s students and educators in public schools.
She has also been appointed to serve on the Wyoming Gaming Commission which regulates live horse racing and gaming in the state.
Newsome was chosen to participate in the Council of State Government Western Legislative Academy. She worked with faculty from academic, military and legislative backgrounds during the academy and participated in skills development sessions focused on negotiation, time management, leadership styles, governing and ethics.
Newsome is a longtime business owner in Cody. She and her husband Bob are former owners of Sunlight Sports, The Cody Theatre and Cowtown Candy.
A strong advocate for small businesses, Newsome is a member of the Forward Cody Board and Park County Travel Council. She recently received acknowledgement from the Wyoming Outdoor Council as an “outstanding legislator.”
Newsome has been married to her husband for 33 years. They have one son, Wiley, who owns Game Haven in downtown Cody.
For more information on Newsome or her campaign, visit SandyNewsome.com.
