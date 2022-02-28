A bill that would give Wyoming residents a slightly better chance at drawing a “Big 5” game species tag and further limit the number of nonresident licenses available is moving along in the legislature with support from most local legislators.
House Bill 43 passed on third reading at the end of last week and was placed on the Senate general file with a large majority, including Cody representatives Sandy Newsome and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, voting for it.
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) were two of only 11 who voted against it.
The bill, created by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force, directs the Game and Fish Department to reserve 90% of the ram bighorn sheep, wild bull bison, bull moose, mountain goat and grizzly bear licenses to be issued in any one year for resident hunters, and the remaining 10% reserved for nonresident hunters.
Newsome, whose Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee sponsored the bill, noted that the split is currently 80% resident and 20% nonresident.
Park County Commissioner and local outfitter Lee Livingston serves on the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force that proposed the bill.
He said after much discussion the task force advanced the proposal in response to a desire among some resident hunters to make all hunting license allocations 90-10.
“This is a significant change from current allocations,” Livingston said. “While it doesn’t make a significant change in the drawing odds on most of these species, it is still a better chance.”
He said he understands that some outfitters are against the bill and that those who guide moose hunters will probably be most impacted.
“The industry is starting to see more resident sheep hunters book with outfitters than nonresidents,” he said. “Also with the once in a lifetime component the thoughts are that more license-holders for these species will book the services of an outfitter.”
Winter said he thought that sheep licenses being a one-time-only opportunity may offer some help to outfitters some, but still disliked the idea of harming part of the tourism economy that is so vital for Wyoming.
“The economic impact it has on these smaller communities in the state, it takes away from their income,” he said. “I’m concerned about that. Many outfitters specialize in these big five species for their livelihood, and it’s going to be taken away. A lot depend on nonresidents for economic well-being.”
Winter said he’s also concerned about what this means for nonresident hunters, many of whom he said have spent money and years buying preference points to be able to acquire one of the few yearly licenses to hunt some of the sought-after game species listed in the bill.
He said an amendment introduced into the bill to gradually change the proportion only delays the pain.
“Hopefully some of these guys will be able to draw in the meantime,” Winter said. “It’s just not being fair to these nonresidents that have been supporting Wyoming for years. I feel bad for them, I don’t see any way for them to recoup their losses.”
He also said while he understood the task force’s bill to be a compromise with resident hunters who do want all big game species 90-10, he expects those groups to push for a bill next year that would seek to make pronghorn, mule deer and elk 90-10.
“This was an effort on the outfitters’ part to give them a carrot to not go after elk and deer, but that isn’t going to work,” he said. “They’ve already tried it a couple of times before.”
Meanwhile, groups representing resident hunters were frustrated by Rep. Albert Sommers’ (R-Pinedale) amendment to the bill that phases in the changes over five years.
A Senate amendment removed the proposal after blacklash, including from Rob Shaul, a backcountry hunter and fifth-generation Wyomingite who lives in Hoback and runs 307hunter.com.
He criticized how many nonresidents over the 10% threshold would be able to get tags in the five years during which the proportion would be gradually reduced.
“Based on 2019 numbers, 90/10 for the ‘Big 5’ would shift 116 tags currently going to nonresident hunters to resident hunters,” he said in a news release. “This includes 34 sheep tags and 44 moose tags. Sommers’ amendment stretches out this shift over five years, so 90/10 won’t fully be implemented for the Big 5 species until 2027 at a rate of about 25% per year.
“Based on my rough math, this means that between now and 2027, approximately 174 of these once-in-a-lifetime hunting tags will go nonresident hunters instead of resident hunters.”
