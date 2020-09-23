There are 19 people with active cases of COVID-19 and three of them are hospitalized as of Tuesday, said Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County Public Health Officer.
He said the three hospitalizations at Cody Regional Health are the highest amount since July 17.
The sewage testing rate in Cody also rose sharply last week to 1.6% after hovering below .4%. While it decreased slightly this week to 1%, Billin said that still represents around 250 people shedding the virus in town, which could include those recently recovered.
“This correlates with the increase in lab-confirmed cases in Cody,” he said of the initial spike.
There have been 210 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Park County, with 189 recovered. Powell has the most active cases at 13, while Cody has just four cases, while there are one each in Meeteetse and Yellowstone National Park.
The number of active coronavirus cases statewide increased for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, growing by 14 as the state reported 72 new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday an older adult Big Horn County man died last week after being hospitalized for treatment in another state following virus exposure within Wyoming.
The man had pre-existing conditions that put him at higher risk.
WDH, in its daily coronavirus update, said 42 new laboratory-confirmed and 30 new probable cases of coronavirus were reported Tuesday. At the same time, the number of people to recover from the disease grew by 58.
The numbers left the state with 737 active cases, the highest number seen since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
