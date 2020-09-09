A sow grizzly and her yearling cub were moved to the Five Mile Creek drainage on the North Fork by Game and Fish on Sept. 2.
The bears were captured for livestock depredation on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale. In cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Shoshone National Forest, the bear was relocated to the drainage roughly five miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.
(1) comment
Another bear moved to Cody. I think there are enough bears in the area that they can start taking them some where else. What's it going to take for them to get the idea to take them some where else some one getting killed by one of the relocated bears?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.