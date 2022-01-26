As cases of the omicron variant surge in the county and around the state, Park County’s public health officer said it’s time to shift focus slightly.
“Trends in the case count are still important,” Dr. Aaron Billin said. “But with the increased transmissibility and less severe disease of omicron we are moving into a phase when it is more important to know how many people are sick enough to be in the hospital (and possibly die) rather than the total number of cases.”
As of Tuesday morning, 217 county residents had active confirmed or probable cases of COVID.
There were four patients hospitalized with the virus at Cody Regional health and one in Powell. Hospitalizations generally lag behind surges in cases and deaths lag further behind.
But so far, the omicron surge is only leading to a spike in cases. And with most cases being mild and the new home rapid tests not being listed as positive cases, Billin said the current surge in cases is actually a big undercount.
But for this surge, those aren’t the numbers he’s focused on.
