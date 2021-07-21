After a long trend of very low case totals and few hospitalizations, COVID-19 numbers have risen slightly in Park County.
As of Tuesday five people were hospitalized at Cody Regional Health for the virus, while as many as six have been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms in Park County in the last week, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There are also 15 active cases reported as of Tuesday and there have been 22 confirmed cases in the last two weeks.
The uptick, which comes as the Delta variant is spreading around the country, is still far below the winter surge in the county. In total, 33 county residents who contracted the virus have died and 2,768 have been confirmed to have had the virus, with another 164 probable.
