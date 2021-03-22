More and more people are getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of Monday, county public health and its partners had given at least one dose of the vaccine to 13,108 people in Park County, just under half of the population.
Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton also wants to clear up some misconceptions related to the vaccine.
“First, eligible folks aren’t signing up because they think there is a shortage of vaccine,” he wrote in an email. “If we put a signup out, we have vaccine to fill that sign-up. If [we] don’t have vaccine we won’t ask people to sign up.”
A vaccine clinic in Cody was less than half-full as of Monday morning. Crampton said the county is also trying to get essential workers vaccinated, and that in Park County that includes members of the hospitality industry.
“Hotel, motel and restaurant workers to name but a few,” Crampton wrote. “Park County is known for the tourism industry and we need those workers to be vaccinated as well as the state-recommended 50 and older.”
Workers in Yellowstone National Park are also receiving vaccinations in preparation for the new season.
Crampton is also asking community members to consider volunteering to help with the vaccine clinics. Medical experience is not required, as volunteers can work as greeters or in data entry. Those with medical experience, such as retired physicians, nurses or paramedics with licenses that have been lapsed for less than five years can administer vaccines, Crampton said.
“Now is not the time to slow down,” he said. “Due to the special handling needs of these vaccines, we will have these large amounts for only so long. Don’t wait until later to sign [up].”
