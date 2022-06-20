Nina Webber said she is ready to represent the people she talks with daily who are concerned about issues locally and nationally.
She said she is running for House District 24 as someone who will stand for the Republican Party platform, election integrity, no new taxes and good education. One of her main pledges is to be available to the public as a candidate and, if elected, to her constituents, no matter their points of view.
“I want to be accessible, listen to what people have to say,” Webber said. “I want to hear from people. I know there are a variety of opinions, and I want to hear what they have to say.”
She’s committed to holding town halls and putting together a weekly newsletter to that end.
For her part, she said she’s also committed to following the Republican platform in making conservative decisions in Cheyenne.
“The Wyoming Republican Party has wanted anybody running for office to support the party platform at least 80% of the time,” she said. “And I think, yeah, that’s fair. I don’t think that’s too bad. I personally think it should be 100%.”
Webber is running against Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), a two-term legislator, for the second time. Two years ago, she came in second to Newsome in a three-way race with a former legislator. This time it’s just the two of them, which Webber said she likes.
“We’re on opposite sides,” she said, adding that Newsome scores as one of the least conservative legislators on such metric sites as WyoRINO.com.
“We have not had any representation in HD 24 for nearly two terms now,” Webber said. “The rep there remains dark and out-of-touch to the point of not answering emails and does not appear in town meetings with other reps, nor does she attend Republican meetings.
“According to our Republican platform her voting record is lower than many Democrats. She is for issues that the majority of Park County citizens are dead against.”
Webber said she is responding to the wishes of area residents in forming her priorities to fight for, if elected.
The former Hot Springs County Clerk said election integrity is vitally important but the current system is vulnerable.
Webber also shared her concerns about property taxes and said she’d find a way to help people, whether it’s by helping to pass a bill capping property tax increases or something else.
“There are a couple of things we can do,” she said.
She said her main to-do list includes:
1. Request an audit of all state-funded entities.
2. Work towards a cash-based budget.
3. Repeal laws that are outdated and not being used.
“When I go to Cheyenne for legislative sessions or to committee meetings, I will be voting ‘no’ much of the time,” she said. “I pledge to never vote for any new taxes. I pledge to reduce the state government. I pledge to vote no on Medicaid expansion. I pledge to vote no on marijuana in any form. I pledge to vote no on any type of ‘hate crime’ bills. I pledge to vote no for the adoption of any radical school curriculum in the state of Wyoming.”
A Casper native, Webber said she’s spent most of her life in the state. She now lives on the North Fork and is the Wyoming National Committee Woman and president of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women.
She holds a bachelor’s in marketing and human resources from the University of Wyoming and a master’s of business administration from the University of Mary.
When Webber lived in Thermopolis, she was an active member of the Republican Party and was elected as county clerk and served for five years.
Her business experiences include the position of land accounting manager “Land Man” at GAS Ventures, owner of a well-servicing company in the Big Horn Basin and nursing-home administrator in Thermopolis.
She enjoys yoga, photography, elk hunting, shooting, and training/working bird dogs and has hunted in Africa. She belongs to the NRA, SCI and Wyoming Gun Owners. She works/consults for GR Auctions and The Village Shoppe. She enjoys the services at the Cowboy Church on the South Fork.
Find more information at ninawebber.com, email ninawhd24@gmail.com, or mail 1108 14th St., #108, Cody, Wyoming 82414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.