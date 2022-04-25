A motorcycle rally coming to Cody this summer is expected to bring more than 900 motorcycles for a three-day event in late June.
The Harley Owners Group chose Cody this year for the June 23-25 event over Jackson, Sheridan and Park City, Utah. The last event was held in Durango, Colo.
“It will bring in more than $2 million immediate impact,” Park County Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck said Tuesday night at the city council meeting. “We were pretty excited when we got this bid.”
The travel council is giving the group $5,000 to assist in covering some of the more than $13,000 it will cost to run the event, and Hauck also requested the city provide an additional $2,500 sponsorship, which council members approved with one nay vote.
City council also unanimously approved permission to close some streets, use the bandshell and allow for open beverages during the event.
The unanimous vote came after a lengthy discussion during which city council members raised issues about the street closures and possible frustrations with downtown business owners, who are going to be asked to have streets closed again the following week for the Fourth of July parade.
Hauck said the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce had reached out to its members, but council member Andy Quick countered that some downtown business owners are not part of the chamber and thus hadn’t been made aware. He was particularly concerned about establishments like his raft and kayak business and a fishing guide store downtown not being able to drive back to the business after the extensive night closure begins at 5 p.m., closing Sheridan between 12th and 14th along with some side street closures. Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker said businesses would be able to make agreements to access their stores during the closure. Baker added that he has not allowed any of his officers to take the days off and will thus have his whole force available for those days, some of whom will be working the event.
Council member Emily Swett, liaison to the travel council, said she understood concerns on the closure, but that the closure, would only be one night.
“I’m in support and that’s because I’ve gone through the process, see the potential impact,” Swett said. “People will be inconvenienced one way or another, but I trust Baker, Bowman to do what’s best for the city. It’s just one evening.”
Hauck said the downtown establishments should get plenty of businesses from the Harley owners.
“This is not a closed-off event, it’s a public event,” he said. “You’re just going to have 900 people on top of the normal crowd. It should do nothing but help everybody. You’re talking about people who can buy $30,000-$50,000 Harleys. This is not Hells Angels, not a rough crowd, a family crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.