School nutrition director Gen Sheets (from left), nutrition manager Brenda Schuster, driver Jeral Bartel and nutrition assistant Shannon Boswell hand out grab-and-go bags at Cody Middle School recently.

 JONNY CLINTON

While the traditional weekday free breakfast and lunch services are still being offered by the Cody School district, the past few weeks have seen parents and students taking advantage of a new grab-and-go program at Sunset Elementary School.

