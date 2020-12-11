An eighth Park County resident has died of COVID-19, and there are 187 active confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There were 23 new cases of the virus confirmed amongst county residents in the last 24 hours. The rate of lab confirmed cases is 4,974 per 100,000 residents.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said the latest person to die from the virus in the county has not yet been entered into the state record and there was no more information immediately available.
There have been 299 COVID-19 related deaths statewide since the pandemic began.
