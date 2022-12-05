As winter flows from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir into the Shoshone River continue to be low, Wyoming Game and Fish Biologist Jason Burckhardt thinks there may be value in re-evaluating the current winter flow agreement approved in 2019.
“From a fisheries perspective, we think the winter flow agreement is a good agreement,” Burckhardt said. “But there are improvements we could make that would make it even better.”
From the months of October to March, the flows into the Shoshone River are significantly reduced compared to summer levels, said Mahonri Williams, chief of the resources management division for the Wyoming-area office of the Bureau of Reclamation.
In 2022, the target winter flow into the Shoshone is 260 cubic feet per second, with 200 cfs coming from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir, Williams said, with an additional 60 cfs coming from the DeMaris Hot Springs down river from the dam.
Williams said the Bureau of Reclamation has released this same level for the last three years.
Burckhardt said the “optimal” winter flow of the river, from a fish standpoint, is around 420 cfs. Both Burckhardt and Kathy Crofts, president of the East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited, said there were several concerns with flows lower than 420 cfs, starting with the destruction of fish habitat.
“The main concern I see is that, as water levels get lower, you start exposing the riverbed and the fish habitat,” Crofts said. “When you have adequate water levels, water flows from one bank to another, plants are growing, insects are growing, and fish have a place to spawn. As the water level drops, more of the riverbed is exposed and all of the plants and insects in the exposed area die and are frozen. The habitat has to start again every single year, which isn’t ideal.”
Lower water levels not only annually destroy fish habitat, Burckhardt said, but also increase the temperature of the water. At 260 cfs, the hot springs water has a larger impact on the river temperature than if higher amounts of water were released from the reservoir, he said.
Burckhardt said the higher water temperature was actually good news for fishermen because they “increased the metabolic demand of the trout” and made them more active than they normally would be. But in the long run, the increased temperature is problematic, he said.
“The fish are exerting increased energy during a season where there is a decreased food supply,” Burckhardt said. “So, from an overall fisheries perspective, the increase in temperature may lead to a decrease in fish population over time.”
While fish concerns are one of the key reasons to consider increasing winter flows into the Shoshone, they are not the only ones. Winter recreationists, like avid kayaker Kevin Kennedy, said the lower volume is “below the level that makes kayaking worthwhile.”
“It definitely affects my ability to kayak in the winter months,” he said. “When the levels were higher, I would normally kayak between 10 and 20 days during the winter, but that activity has been greatly reduced.”
Determining winter flows
Williams said he hears complaints about winter flows on a regular basis, and he understands the concerns of both recreationists and groups like Trout Unlimited. He wouldn’t mind the flows being higher himself, he said, but the Bureau of Reclamation has some hard-and-fast rules regarding winter releases.
Limiting the amount of water during the winter season is intended as a way to ensure the multiple contractors who use water from the reservoir — including the Heart Mountain, Shoshone, Willwood and Deaver irrigation districts — have access to the water they need during summer, Williams said.
“I think all the parties involved in this agreement believe it would be great if we had more water to release during the winter,” he said. “But our contractors are our first priority. And if we release more during the winter, and next summer is a very dry summer, we’ll have even less water than usual to release for irrigation and municipal water supplies.
“All of that was taken into consideration when we formed this agreement.”
The winter flow agreement was first completed in 1994, following the expansion of the reservoir, and is reviewed every five to ten years, with the most recent 10-year agreement approved in 2019, Williams said. That version was signed and approved by Gov. Mark Gordon and representatives of the Bureau of Reclamation, Wyoming Water Development office, State Engineer’s office and Wyoming Game and Fish.
According to the agreement, the amount of water released from the reservoir each year can vary from a minimum of 100 cfs to a maximum of 350 cfs.
To release the maximum amount of 350 cfs, several criteria must be met, Williams said. By the end of September, inflow into the reservoir must exceed 650,000 acre feet, the amount of water belonging to the state must exceed 150,000 acre feet, and the total reservoir content must exceed 475,000 acre feet.
In 2022, the reservoir met the first two criteria, but not the third, which meant winter flow was set to the next level of 200 cfs, Williams said.
Solving the issue
Both Game and Fish and Trout Unlimited are in favor of changes to the winter flow agreement that would implement additional “steps” between the 350 cfs and 200 cfs release levels, Burckhardt and Crofts said. That way, if the criteria for 350 cfs were not met, there would still be a drop in the winter release, but not something as extreme as 150 cfs.
“We are working with the Bureau of Reclamation on creating some sort of a step system to the winter release agreement,” Burckhardt said. “Going from 350 cfs to 200 cfs cuts that release almost in half, and we just think it’s too steep of a drop.”
Burckhardt noted that, while the current winter flow agreement doesn’t expire until 2029, it can be reviewed at any time if any party has concerns. He said he hopes the other agencies that participate in the winter flow agreement would be open to the conversation.
“It will take all the parties involved to agree this is something we want to take on,” Burckhardt said. “From a Game and Fish perspective, we definitely think it is a conversation worth having.”
However, Williams said, “I don’t anticipate the Bureau of Reclamation will try to initiate a change” to the current winter flow levels, although other parties that signed the agreement, such as Game and Fish, could choose to do so.
Crofts and Kennedy said they hope the conversation continues and the general public can weigh in when the time comes.
“Winter flows are obviously of interest to fisheries, wildlife, recreation and municipal water supplies among other things,” Crofts said. “There’s a lot to be considered and discussed.”
Kennedy agreed.
“I do think it’s a discussion worth having for a variety of reasons,” he said.
“From a fisheries perspective, we think the winter flow agreement is a good agreement,” Burckhardt said. “But there are improvements we could make that would make it even better.” NO, it's NOT a good agreement, unless Game and Fishes' master plan is to convert the Shoshone to a carp and sucker fishing destination. The current winter flow regime is piece by piece going to turn the river into a warm water, rough fish paradise
Perhaps Trout Unlimited and the G & F Biologist should confer with Tim French (Wy State Senator and Heart Mtn Canal water user). I'm sure Senator French can pull some strings and get those flows bumped up. Meanwhile, these low winter flows are slowly killing this river but at least the heavily subsidized welfare Heart Mtn Canal water users can grow their beets!
