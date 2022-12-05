River
The Shoshone River flows through Cody. The local chapter of Trout Unlimited has identified the low winter flows of the river as one of their top priorities.

 Stephen Dow

As winter flows from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir into the Shoshone River continue to be low, Wyoming Game and Fish Biologist Jason Burckhardt thinks there may be value in re-evaluating the current winter flow agreement approved in 2019.

Buzz Muratore

“From a fisheries perspective, we think the winter flow agreement is a good agreement,” Burckhardt said. “But there are improvements we could make that would make it even better.” NO, it's NOT a good agreement, unless Game and Fishes' master plan is to convert the Shoshone to a carp and sucker fishing destination. The current winter flow regime is piece by piece going to turn the river into a warm water, rough fish paradise

Craig Norris

Perhaps Trout Unlimited and the G & F Biologist should confer with Tim French (Wy State Senator and Heart Mtn Canal water user). I'm sure Senator French can pull some strings and get those flows bumped up. Meanwhile, these low winter flows are slowly killing this river but at least the heavily subsidized welfare Heart Mtn Canal water users can grow their beets!

