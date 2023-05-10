The Cody couple charged in 2021 with child abuse by keeping a 15-year-old in cruel confinement entered a no contest plea during a May 5 change of plea hearing.
By entering a no contest plea, Jacob Wayne Guyer, 38, and Christine Philbrook, 48, neither denied or admitted to their guilt, but for sentencing purposes were treated as guilty.
Due to the plea agreement, both Guyer and Philbrook were sentenced to serve a three-year supervised probation period.
After serving probation — as long as they do not violate the terms and conditions of it — Guyer and Philbrook can return to court and file a motion to have the charges dismissed.
Guyer and Philbrook were charged separately with one count of child abuse in July of 2021, after they locked their 15-year-old child in a room for several hours a day, under poor living conditions and with little food, the affidavit said.
Philbrook has been the child’s stepmother for more than 10 years, with the family moving to Cody in 2020, according to the affidavit.
Park County Law Enforcement was dispatched to the home in July of 2021 after receiving a report of property damage from Guyer, who said his daughter had knocked a hole into an adjoining wall in order to escape her locked room and find food, the affidavit said.
When Park County Patrol Sgt. Phil Johnson observed the child’s room, he described it as 10 feet by 15 feet, with the only objects in the room being a sleeping bag, pillow, bag of chips, water bottle, security camera, television and a five-gallon bucket in the corner with a roll of toilet paper, the affidavit said.
Johnson said the child looked “emaciated” and “looked worse” than she did several months before when Johnson first met her after she ran away from home, the affidavit said.
Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson accepted the plea agreements, but said if the victim in this case had not been in favor of them, he would have rejected it and sent Guyer and Philbrook’s cases to trial.
“I don’t understand what happened to her,” he said. “It seems to be certainly cruel and unusual and detrimental to this child, who relied on you for shelter, care and love and got the opposite.”
The victim in this case then read a statement to the court.
“All I would like to say is they were supposed to be my family, and they were supposed to protect me, and that didn’t happen almost my entire life,” she said.
“I guess what I want to say is thank you for all the things they did to me no matter how bad they were because they made me a stronger person and helped me meet my biological family that they kept me away from,” she continued.
Simpson dealt with Philbrook’s case first, asking her for an explanation of her actions.
Philbrook told Simpson she was out of the state when the July incident occurred, but said they confined the victim to a room because she had a history of running away from home and of threatening to commit suicide.
“Despite what the circumstances might have been,” Simpson said, “this was not the way to deal with the child.”
Simpson handled Guyer’s case next, asking Guyer for “reassurance ... that this won’t happen again.”
Guyer said, “This will not ever happen again.”
“The things that happened were because of the actions of [the victim],” Guyer continued. “After running away so many times, we had to figure out a way to keep her in the house and not harm herself.”
“There were other options,” Simpson said. “This kind of behavior is not acceptable.”
Both Guyer and Philbrook were ordered to appear before the Wyoming Department of Probation and Parole by 5 p.m. on May 8.
Simpson said if either Guyer or Philbrook commits a crime or violates any state or local law while on probation, they will be subject to a pre-sentencing investigation and a potential prison term.
