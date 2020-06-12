Park County once again has an active case of COVID-19.
Park County Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin said Thursday night a case in a Powell resident had been identified at Powell Valley Healthcare.
The individual was not hospitalized and is self-quarantined at home. It's the third case of coronavirus detected in the county since the pandemic began and comes soon after the second case was determined to have recovered. As well, Park County hospitals have diagnosed three positive cases in Big Horn County residents.
Park County remains less impacted than all surrounding Wyoming counties in terms of confirmed cases.
"So far, Park County has experienced extremely low numbers of Covid-19 infection," Park County Public Health said in a Facebook post prior to the third positive test. "We are a large county. We are a tourist hot spot. Still, we have only had 2 positives while counties all around us have significantly higher rates."
As of Thursday, Big Horn has had nine cases, Fremont has had 296, Hot Springs has had 12, Sheridan 19, Washakie 39 and Teton 101.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases diagnosed in Wyoming since the virus was first seen in the state in mid-March increased by 25 on Thursday with 13 new cases surfacing in Uinta County.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the total number of confirmed cases detected in Wyoming stood at 793 on Thursday.
The number of probable cases, those where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for coronavirus themselves, stood at 216.
The number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March was set at 814 on Thursday, a gain of 10 from Wednesday. According to Department of Health figures, 622 recoveries were among people with confirmed cases and 192 were among people with probable cases.
The number of active cases on Thursday was 179, including 155 among people with confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 among those with probable cases.
