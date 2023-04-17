A Cody man was summoned March 21 to appear before Park County Circuit Court and answer to charges alleging he committed reckless endangerment, after he allegedly punched his 13-year-old son last year for using the wrong dish to eat lunch out of.
If convicted, Matthew Wayne Thompson, 38, could face up to one year in prison.
Thompson is alleged to have committed this offense Nov. 19 of last year.
The Cody Police Department was first made aware of the incident when the child’s mother called dispatch Nov. 20 and reported possible child abuse, the affidavit said.
The mother said her children had been spending the weekend with their father, and the oldest child had returned to her home with “large bruises on his face,” the affidavit said.
She told police there was also bruising on the child’s left arm.
When she asked her children about the bruises, the children said they were having lunch when their father woke up and became upset because they were using plates instead of bowls to eat their lunch, the affidavit said.
The mother told police Thompson “became upset and punched [the oldest child] multiple times in the face and head,” the affidavit said.
The Powell Police Department was dispatched to the woman’s Powell home to get statements from the children and photograph the oldest child’s injuries, the affidavit said.
PPD reported the oldest child had “significant bruising to the left side of his face, under his right eye and on the outside of his upper left arm,” the affidavit said.
PPD sent the photographs to CPD.
Upon reviewing the photos, Cody Police Officer John Harris said one of the bruises on the child’s face “had a distinct outline which appeared to look like the outside edge of a balled-up fist,” the affidavit said.
He also observed the “apparent shape of knuckles or fingers of a balled-up fist” on the child’s left forearm, the affidavit said.
Officers attempted to make contact with Thompson at his residence around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, but were unsuccessful, the affidavit said.
Thompson agreed to meet Harris at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on Nov. 21, but did not show up, the affidavit said.
Contact was attempted again on Nov. 22 but was also unsuccessful.
On Nov. 23, Harris sent Thompson a text message asking him to meet for an interview, to which Thompson responded in a text message, “No thank you,” the affidavit said.
On Dec. 20, Thompson showed up in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, waiting to be served paperwork regarding an order of protection hearing with the child’s mother.
Thompson agreed to speak with Harris in the LEC interview room, where he told Harris that the oldest son had been having “anger issues,” the affidavit said.
He said on the date in question, the oldest child had been “pestering” his little brothers, so Thompson took away his video games, and the child went into a “rage state.”
Thompson said the bruising on the child’s arm was from holding on to him while spanking him, the affidavit said.
Thompson said as he spanked the child, the child dropped and “one of my blows hit him right there,” pointing to the side of his face, the affidavit said.
“I didn’t mean to hit him in the head, but I did,” Thompson said in the interview. “I calmed everything down with ice cream and put ice on it.”
According to the summons, Thompson has been ordered to appear in court April 17.
