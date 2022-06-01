If the number of honor students within the Cody High School graduating class of 2022 is any indication, the CHS seniors didn’t let even the most impossible of circumstances get in their way.
Despite a global pandemic, Zoom classes and fluid social and academic dynamics, the CHS class of 2022 featured 69 honor graduates of the 124 who marched on Saturday afternoon.
An honor student must possess a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better in the second trimester of a student’s senior year.
It was only fitting that the ceremony turned into a last-minute scramble to move the festivities indoors instead of the planned outdoor event at Spike Vannoy Field.
Improvising just may come naturally to a graduating class that has been through so much.
“We made it through a lot,” valedictorian Jonny Williams said. “We made it through a lot more than most.”
Through it all, one theme emanated through Williams’ and salutatorian Keifer Buss’ addresses to the class and the crowd.
Aside from the accolades for the CHS faculty and staff, both seniors emphasized the significance of humanity.
“We live in a competitive world,” Buss said. “But all of us are united by our humanity.”
After stirring tributes from CHS Synergy and the high school band, Abigail Klessens was honored with the Principal’s Beyond Leadership Award.
“She is hard working and disciplined,” CHS language arts teacher Brook Davidson wrote about Klessens. “She isn’t afraid to improvise or start over something she is proud of. What stands out about her in addition to all her skills and ability, she is kind.”
The accolades are a tribute that seems to go hand-in-hand with the message that Williams and Buss were adamant about.
“When you win, win with humility,” Williams said. “We all have God-given talents. We are all good at something, and whatever that thing is, don’t use it for your own personal gain. Use your gift to serve others.”
It seems fitting that the biggest applause from the graduates was not for themselves, but for a key figure in all of their lives, as Terri Hanson was presented with an honorary diploma and sent off into retirement after three decades of work with a standing ovation.
“Our lives have just begun,” Buss said. “Don’t forget about those who have aided in your success.”
