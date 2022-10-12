Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million in federal funding to help eligible entities build up health-care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities.
The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant.
The funds are distributed among seven programs, which provide reimbursable grants to eligible entities. No matches are required. Applications will be accepted until April 2023.
A variety of organizations — including Wyoming businesses, organizations serving children and youth, public and private educational institutions, senior centers, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations and state and local correctional facilities — are eligible for the Improving Infrastructure and Built Environments for COVID-19 Prevention and Mitigation Program.
The program supports infrastructure improvements designed to further COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies. A total of $2.79 million has been allocated for the program with a minimum of 80% to be disbursed in rural communities.
A variety of health organizations — including Wyoming healthcare systems, federally qualified health centers, skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, critical access hospitals and rural hospitals with more than 50 beds — are eligible for the “Hospital and Healthcare Systems Preparedness and Infrastructure Program.”
This program strengthens rural healthcare infrastructure, supports future preparedness planning and provides for testing and COVID-19 mitigation strategies for rural hospitals that are not otherwise covered through other grant programs. A total of $1.87 million has been allocated, with a minimum of 80% to be disbursed in rural communities.
A variety of organizations — including Wyoming child and youth-serving organizations, public and private educational institutions, senior centers, faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, minority-serving organizations, veteran-serving organizations, advocacy organizations and social service providers — are eligible for the “Addressing Basic Needs and Social Determinants of Health Program.”
The program supports communities in meeting individuals’ and families’ basic needs. A total of $1.87 million has been allocated to the program, with a minimum of 80% to be disbursed in rural communities.
Wyoming COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are eligible for the “Improve Testing and Vaccination Site Accessibility Program,” which seeks to improve the physical and informational accessibility of testing and vaccination sites, primarily for individuals with mobility impairments and disabilities. A total of $844,175 has been allocated for this grant with 70% to be disbursed in rural communities.
Public transportation agencies operating in Wyoming are eligible to apply for the “Improve Transportation Access Grant Program.” This program expands accessibility and availability of public transportation to help underserved populations get to medical appointments, access COVID-19 testing and vaccination, and improve access to other needs, such as groceries and community amenities. A total of $807,275 has been allocated to the project, with a minimum of 80% to be disbursed in rural communities.
Wyoming shelters serving unhoused populations and people experiencing domestic violence are eligible for the “Enhanced Access to Testing, Vaccination and Mitigation in Shelter Settings Program.” This program allows shelters to make facility/infrastructure enhancements that further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases, increase testing and vaccination, and support basic needs of individuals served. A total of $715,275 has been allocated for this grant with 70% to be disbursed in rural communities.
You can learn more about each of the grant programs and apply at thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.