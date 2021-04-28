After years of work and some controversy, the Cody School District can put everything to do with the bus barn in the past. The school board approved a bid to buy the old property on April 20, the final piece of the bus barn puzzle.
The bid, from new company Cloud Peak Development, came in at $430,000. That’s $85,000 more than had been budgeted in the bus barn proposal and more than covers the cost overruns of around 1% on the multi-million dollar project, though it is only 85% of the appraised value in what has lately been a seller’s market.
The district received only two bids for the property, with the losing bid coming in at just $150,000.
“This is the last step,” said board vice-chair Stefanie Bell. “I just want to declare this a success … We did it under budget and we did it well.”
Kane Morris, an architect with local firm Point Architects, started Cloud Peak Development with Richard Childress and Sheridan contractor Kyle Dunham. Morris said he’s not yet sure what the company will do with the property.
“We’ll see as we get further into it and get everything closed,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.