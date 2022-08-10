Ken Montgomery said running for county commissioner in itself has been a great experience, a chance to get to know people and listen to their issues all around the county.
Montgomery, a tech executive who also works his small ranch in Clark, moved to Wyoming from California in 2020 and while he understands that can be a concern for some people, he said he’s embracing what people already love about the state.
“I wasn’t born in Wyoming, but the values of Wyoming are ingrained in my soul,” he said.
Montgomery is running to protect private property rights, support infrastructure and ensure a county commissioner position isn’t done for monetary or personal gain.
Most of all, Montgomery wants to help chart the future of Park County, especially through being a part of the land use plan.
“We want things to stay the same, but actually change is the only constant in the world. Things are going to change whether or not you want them to,” he said. “So then the question becomes, ‘Well, how do you manage the change?’”
In talking with many people around the county, Montgomery said he hasn’t found one who has a clear idea as to what the county’s vision is for the future.
“If you don’t have a vision, if you don’t have something that you’re aspiring to get to, how can you even plan?” Montgomery asked.
He said his big reason for running for county commissioner is to help answer that question.
Montgomery has a few other issues he’s running on as well.
For one, he said he doesn’t think one should become a commissioner to make money or enrich themselves. He’s pledged not to take a salary – commissioners earn $36,174 per year for the part-time job – or to donate his if he must accept it.
Montgomery also said he would never use his position to accomplish a pet project, even if most of the community is against it.
“If there’s a conflict of interest, I would make sure that’s explicitly stated,” he said.
As someone who makes frequent international trips for tech company Innominds in California, in between his job at his Clark ranch alongside his dog Lux, Montgomery said he’s also concerned that the commissioners aren’t doing enough to stay in United Airlines’ good graces, even though it’s the only airline currently operating out of Yellowstone Regional Airport.
“We’ve known for well over a year that the Jackson airport was going to be closed because of repaving and here it’s the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone, where United actually wanted to bring in larger planes,” he said. “Not only did we not facilitate that, we actually lost Delta in the process. YRA is one of the key economic drivers for the area.”
Montgomery said he’d be in favor of working with the Federal Aviation Administration to get funds for a control tower.
He’s also serious about private property rights. As a Clark resident, he said he heard all the chatter about the developer who went before Park County Planning and Zoning Board to build a resort near the mouth of the Clarks Fork Canyon.
“The old-time folks in Clark thought it was a damn stupid idea, but they weren’t against it, it was his property,” Montgomery said. “The ones who were against it were the folks who were newly arrived. I say, ‘I moved from California and I didn’t bring California with me. I moved to get away from NIMBYism. I moved to get away from people telling other people what they can do with their land and property.”
