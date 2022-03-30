One of Cody’s child care centers is set to close due in part to a lack of staffing, leading to a scramble by parents to try and find alternate arrangements come June.
Crane Academy is shutting its doors May 27, the final Friday of the month, owner Cindy Garza said.
The child care center has 42-45 children each day and employs five full-time and one part-time employee.
Garza said she is closing because she and her daughter Sierra have been working every day, 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m., even taking paperwork home later in the night, and Garza wants to spend more time with her ailing mother.
“It’s been a real struggle,” she said. “I would consider staying open if I could find employees. We’re paying good money, offer free child care.”
She said the problems finding enough employees began during the Covid pandemic and continued, she said, as people received large unemployment checks and then expanded child tax credits.
Before Covid, the center boasted 11 employees and gained approval to have up to 77 children.
Still, Garza is hoping she can sell to someone who would keep a child care business running.
“I would love to see somebody buy the business so it can stay home, that would be dream come true,” she said. “I know Cody cannot sustain this.”
The center has 14 children on its waiting list and, starting in June, the families of the 45 children currently attending will have to find other options in a town where wait lists are the norm.
Tabatha Hansen of Cody has two children at the center and said while she knew staff would come and go, she never imagined the center would close.
“The Crane Academy has been a constant in my kids’ lives for over four years,” she said. “We are mourning the loss of the center and what feels like part of our family, as well as feeling scared and uncertain about the future. At this moment, none of the parents know where their kids will be in two months. We have no answers from anyone. It’s a completely devastating and a horrible feeling.”
Garza said there have been some inquiries by people who may be able to take over the business, but at this point she doesn’t know.
What she does know is she has enjoyed her time running the center since 2014.
“I’ll miss all the kids that I’ve grown to love just like my own grandkids,” she said. “I can’t describe how important the role is. These parents entrust their most prized possessions to us. I feel like I have 45 grandkids, not 14 like I really have. The kids are amazing.”
