Park County Search and Rescue volunteers have been busy.
On Thursday, members assisted, for the second time in a week, in rescuing stranded snowmobilers.
Last Wednesday at around 11 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of eight snowmobilers from Minnesota and Wisconsin that left the Cooke City area that morning heading into the Beartooth Mountains and had not returned. The reporting party further stated that acquaintances of the men back in Minnesota had received a cell phone text from one of them earlier in the day indicating that they were in the Maryott Lake area of the Beartooth Wilderness.
Park County Search and Rescue assisted by members of the Cody Country Snowmobile Association immediately mobilized for the search. However, due to not knowing exact location of the missing subjects and the lateness of the day, it was decided not to deploy until daylight.
On Thursday morning, February 25, 2021 at 6:00 a.m., the ground search teams headed to the Island Lake warming hut to plan and begin a search. At 7 a.m., Search and Rescue launched their fixed wing airplane (AIR-1) to begin searching the Maryott Lake area. Upon reaching the search area, a spotter in AIR-1 reported seeing multiple snowmobile tracks leading south from Maryott Lake in the general direction of Granite Lake. At 8:00 a.m., AIR-1 located an abandoned snowmobile on the surface of Granite Lake along with multiple tracks. The tracks led to the very southwest corner of the lake where AIR-1 spotted a single rider on a snowmobile that seemed to be circling the area. When this rider spotted the search plane he began waiving and eventually AIR-1 spotted the rest of the lost party.
The riders had gotten themselves into an extremely rugged area with steep drops, deep snow, and downed timber. They were unable to find a way out and eventually ran out of fuel. They then built a fire and hunkered down for the night. The terrain was so hazardous that even the most experienced riders from CCSA ground teams were unable to reach the victims. It was then decided to use helicopter resources to evacuate them. A helicopter from Guardian Flight in Cody as well as a helicopter from Teton County Search and Rescue in Jackson were launched to assist in the rescue.
At 11:45 a.m., Guardian Flight located the victims and landed near them to render any needed medical assistance. All eight subjects were uninjured and in good spirits. At 1:30 p.m., Guardian departed the area and the helicopter from Teton County began transporting the subjects, three at a time to the Island Lake warming hut. From there, they were taken to the Pilot Creek parking area where they met up with friends who took them back to Cooke City.
Sheriff Scott Steward took this opportunity to remind residents and visitors alike that it is illegal to ride snow machines or any other mechanized mode of travel into designated wilderness areas. And the fines can be substantial.
“These areas are designated wilderness for a reason,” commented Steward. “They are filled with downed timber, steep accents, deep draws and sheer cliff faces. Much of these areas are unexplored and can be extremely dangerous if you are unfamiliar or unprepared for emergencies should they arise.”
