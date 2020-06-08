City officials have approved several liquor store requests in recent months.
In separate actions, the Cody City Council approved two liquor license transfers, and the city planning and zoning board OK’d upgrades to a downtown liquor store’s exterior.
Pizza Hut
A two-decade oversight was cause for action on Pizza Hut’s restaurant liquor license.
Council members endorsed a request by Terry Freund, vice president and secretary of Pizza Hut of Cody, to basically transfer the liquor license to itself, though under the name of American Pizza Partners doing business as Pizza Hut at the same 736 Yellowstone address.
Calling the request a housekeeping item, city clerk Cindy Baker said more than 20 years ago the Kansas-based company formed a limited partnership in Cody along with its other franchise restaurants in Wyoming. But it had continued to operate under the old names.
Recently, American Pizza Partners noticed its food and liquor license names didn’t match.
“They were auto-renewing (liquor licenses) and hadn’t thought about it being the wrong entity,” Baker said.
The action, endorsed by state officials, corrects the business name through June 30. At that time, the council will consider its renewal along with all other annual liquor license applications for renewal in city limits.
The city charges a $100 fee for liquor license transfers.
Big Horn Liquor
Local Hospitality is now owner of Big Horn Liquor, a full-service liquor store on Cody’s east side founded by Vaughn and Brenna Place about three years ago.
After a public hearing in April that drew no comment, city councilors approved transferring a retail liquor license owned by Soaring Peak Enterprises to Local Hospitality, a limited liability company owned by Robert Min.
Min, who is new to the area, said he looks forward to becoming a part of the community.
“I believe Cody is a beautiful place with wonderful people,” he said.
After they’d sold the former Soaring Peak Liquor and Saloon building at 544 Yellowstone in September 2014, the Places’ license was without a home. The city council agreed to temporarily transfer or “park” the license to attorney Brad Bonner’s office on Beck Avenue.
In the spring of 2017, the city council approved moving the inactive Soaring Peak Enterprises retail liquor license from the attorney’s office to 3330 Big Horn, where the couple opened a new packaged liquor store in a new building.
The council granted the transfer on April 7 pending verification the property was sold. Baker said the sale went through soon afterward.
According to council agenda documents, Min had entered a two-year lease agreement with the building owner, Joseph C. Boydston 2014 Revocable Living Trust. Effective the first day of the liquor license transfer, the agreement included an option for Local Hospitality to buy the property.
Libations redo
In a May 12 downtown architectural review, City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board members approved an application by Libations for upgrades to the liquor store’s exterior at 1503 Sheridan.
P&Z board members assess proposed changes to buildings in Cody’s historical district to decide if they are compatible to the architecture of other buildings in the downtown area.
The modern Libations building is fewer than 20 years old. Therefore, preserving historical characteristics was not a concern. Instead, P&Z considered whether proposed changes were compatible to other nearby structures.
Plans are to replace the faded green metal covering from the upper portion of the building’s south and west sides with other materials.
Board-and-batten style metal siding in a mahogany shade will go on the wall above a new awning of stone-covered metal shingles of charcoal color. New metal fascia, gutters, downspouts and capping will also be installed.
(Alex Nicholson contributed to this story.)
