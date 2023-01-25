In November, four college students were stabbed to death in Moscow, Idaho. The event’s magnitude did not escape the Cody Police Department.
“With everything we saw happen up in Moscow, it regionally affected us,” Cody Police Detective Scott Burlingame said. “And, God forbid something like that happened here in Cody, [but] in Cody, we want to be able to reduce the amount of time it takes for us to find a suspect on something like that.”
The CPD plans on doing just that using a new program called eXPAND, which stands for “Expand your level of personal and commercial security” — “Protection Amplified Night and Day.”
The program is a police/community video partnership whereby residents can register their video surveillance systems, allowing the police to contact them for footage if a crime occurs in their location.
The police using surveillance footage is not new in Cody, but a partnership with the community to use private surveillance systems is.
“Summer 2021 is when we started having people register their surveillance cameras with us ... [because] we saw a need,” Burlingame said. “And as far as I know, I think we were the first ones in the state to do that.”
Though the program has been in use for a little over a year now, Burlingame said the recent murders in Idaho have spurned a new onslaught of community members registering their cameras with the police.
And, it prompted Burlingame to make a Facebook post on the CPD’s page letting the community know about eXPAND.
“With the recent tragic murders in Moscow, ID, and the subsequent arrest, we wanted to again ask for your partnership to register your surveillance cameras with the Cody Police Department’s eXPAND program,” the post said.
Burlingame noted in the post that it was the use of “private party, business and government surveillance camera footage,” which helped the police catch the suspect in Moscow.
But, he wants to make sure the community knows one thing.
“I don’t want people thinking this is a big brother type program,” Burlingame said.
He explained that the only thing eXPAND provides the department is a dot on a map, marking the location of the camera and the owner’s contact information.
“So, if something happens in a given area, we would contact folks and that’s it,” he said. “We’re not live-streaming anybody’s camera.”
Officers cannot remotely login to cameras or review people’s surveillance footage either, and the department does not store any of the video provided to them.
If a crime is committed, officers simply ask the camera owners if they are willing to share the footage.
“We would look at it together or you could look at it and remotely send it to us,” Burlingame said. “If we were to get a video that showed suspect information or some type of evidentiary information, we would keep it and treat it like we treat any other evidence.”
Even after registering, the program remains voluntary.
“Registering a camera does not give us consent to come in and seize your camera and view your footage,” he said. “It’s completely voluntary if you share footage with us, so ... if you don’t want us to review your footage for whatever reason, we have to be okay with that.”
The program benefits both Cody police and the community, Burlingame said.
For police, it helps them solve crimes quicker.
“The process for officers to complete a ‘video canvas’ can be very cumbersome and time consuming,” Burlingame wrote in the CPD Facebook post. “With more home and business cameras registered, precious time can be saved during the early stages of an investigation.”
And, for the community, it provides more protection.
“The way that I built eXPAND is if one neighbor has a camera on the east side of the house and another neighbor has a camera on the west side of the house, now we’ve effectively got a big section of the block covered,” Burlingame said. “This [program] allows folks to help themselves out ... and to help their police department out if a crime occurs in their neighborhood.”
Any type of surveillance system can be registered, including video doorbells, permanent security systems and 360 degree cameras, Burlingame said.
He hopes the database continues to grow.
“It’s growing obviously [but] not as much as I’d like it to,” he said. “It’s just about getting [the program] out there.”
The registration form takes one to two minutes to complete, and only asks for basic information.
“It’s name, address, where the camera is located, the type of camera, how long the video is retained [and] which direction it points,” Burlingame said.
The program also sends out a yearly email to make sure registrants want to remain in the program. If they choose not to stay, their name is removed from the database.
Burlingame encourages anyone who can to register.
“With this program, it is the greatest opportunity that we have to have an impact on crime,” he said.
For more information on the program, visit cody-pd-expand-program-cityofcody.hub.arcgis.com/.
