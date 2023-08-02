An Arizona man was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol July 6 after he was reported to be repeatedly driving around the Stampede Park rodeo grounds in a red Sedan while intoxicated.
Cole S. Sherwood, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Park County Circuit Court July 7.
During the arraignment, Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said the recent incident was part of Sherwood’s “pattern.”
“This is at least his fourth DUI, but what his pattern is, is he usually fails to appear, gets an arrest warrant and then comes back four years later when the prosecution can’t prove its case anymore, and it gets dismissed,” he said.
Hatfield said Sherwood currently has three outstanding arrest warrants in different states.
Sherwood said he had “gotten in trouble in other places” and “went for a long time without taking care of those matters,” but said he had now dealt with them and had even been to jail for some of them.
Sherwood added the most recent charge was his “first time being arrested since [taking care of his other charges] and when I got arrested last night, I was drinking.”
Judge Joey Darrah cut Sherwood off, telling him he had just made an admission.
Sherwood refrained from commenting again on the alleged incident but said he wasn’t “trying to run away” and was going to “take care of these matters” primarily through earning money competing in the Cody Nite Rodeo and completing other tasks he had been hired for at the rodeo.
According to the affidavit, Sherwood was arrested at around 10 p.m. at the rodeo after being reported to police by a family member, the affidavit said.
Cody Police Officer Chris LeBlanc responded and, when he arrived, Sherwood proceeded to speed past him, the affidavit said. LeBlanc then followed Sherwood until he came to a stop.
LeBlanc said he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, the affidavit said.
“Sherwood had glassy, watery eyes and was rambling as I spoke with him,” LeBlanc said in the affidavit. “I noticed his speech appeared slurred.”
LeBlanc asked Sherwood how much he had to drink, and Sherwood said he hadn’t had anything, the affidavit said.
LeBlanc directed Sherwood to exit his vehicle, but he “appeared unsteady” as he did so, the affidavit said.
While performing field sobriety tests, LeBlanc observed several clues of impairment, the affidavit said. LeBlanc also suspected Sherwood was under the influence of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
“Throughout my contact with Sherwood, he continued to ramble, [and] he was constantly rambling and fidgeting,” LeBlanc wrote in the affidavit. “Sherwood’s mannerisms were similar to someone under the influence of methamphetamine.”
LeBlanc said he was later informed by citizens at the rodeo grounds that Sherwood had been known to use methamphetamine though they provided no proof, the affidavit said.
LeBlanc found two open containers of alcohol in Sherwood’s vehicle, the affidavit said.
He was arrested and taken to the Park County Detention Center where his blood alcohol concentration was .208%, the affidavit said,
During his arraignment, Sherwood was given a $10,000 cash only bond, and ordered not to consume alcohol or illegal controlled substances or be in places that sell alcohol, the bond conditions document said.
