A group of community members, known as the Cody Fireworks Committee, have taken on the work of raising $50,000 to continue Cody’s long-standing Fourth of July fireworks tradition.
During a Feb. 16 meeting of the Park County Travel Council, fireworks committee member Quintin Blair told the council that, if the committee doesn’t reach its funding goals this year, fireworks on the Fourth of July in Cody could become a thing of the past.
“The fear really is that once this goes away, it goes away for good,” Blair said. “I can speak for myself: If we’re not able to get it done this year, I will not be on a return tour next year, trying to start up fireworks again.”
Blair said the committee needs to raise $50,000 by the end of May and the group has collected roughly $15,000 in sponsorships so far.
The newly formed committee has inherited the responsibility for the annual display from the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce which has planned and funded the event for five years.
“Fundraising for the fireworks slowed in 2022 and the chamber incurred a large loss on the event,” chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich wrote in a Feb. 9 statement. “Due to that loss, and the impact to our programs and mission, the chamber board has handed the event over to a new group of community members who will carry the torch forward.”
Three members of the fireworks committee — Kayl Mitchell, Brittania McNair and Blair — spoke to the travel council during its Feb. 16 meeting and asked for funding that would help the event continue.
“Without fireworks, the end of Cody Stampede is kind of lackluster,” McNair said. “It doesn’t go out with a bang.”
“It’s a humongous event that benefits everybody within our community, and we want to make sure it continues to happen,” Mitchell said.
The committee asked the travel council for a $5,000 sponsorship of the event. That request inspired a robust discussion by the travel council board, which ultimately decided to provide $2,500 with additional funding possible later in the year.
Board member John Wetzel advocated for fully funding the committee’s request, and said the fireworks were a critical community event.
“I think this is some of the best money we can spend to tell the whole community that the Park County Travel Council is here for them and making Cody a great place to live and a great place to vacation,” Wetzel said. “How do you end the Fourth of July without fireworks in Cody, Wyoming? To me, we need to be the stop-gap to ensure this goes through this year, and then take another look at it next year for ongoing funding.”
Board member Rick Hoeninghausen disagreed, saying tourists would already be in Cody for the Stampede Rodeo, and the board’s tourism dollars would be better used on events that attract visitors when there aren’t already people in town.
“I agree fireworks are great over the Fourth of July, but I don’t think we need the business, and I don’t think we need to spend $5,000,” Hoeninghausen said. “I guess I’d rather see us do fireworks at another time or see us put this money into something else that keeps us busy year-round.”
Blair — who is also a member of the travel council and recused himself from the vote — disagreed with Hoeninghausen, saying that visitation may not drop in 2023, but it could in future years.
“Do I think people will not come if there’s not fireworks?” Blair asked. “No, not this year. I think they’ll all come, and then I think they’ll all let us know how disappointed they were that there were no fireworks, and next year, I do think they will not come.”
When asked by Hoeninghausen whether he thought the event would be sustainable into the future or whether this year’s funding was just “putting a Band-Aid on a severed limb,” Blair said that while he hoped the event could be sustained, it ultimately was up to financial buy-in from local businesses and from the chamber and the city of Cody.
“My very sincere hope is it is sustainable, and we’re able to stand it up in a way that requires less and less of these bigger asks,” Blair said. “But at the moment, it’s simply not.”
Travel Council member Ruffin Prevost suggested the committee launch a KickStarter or GoFundMe, and put the fundraising for the project back in the hands of the people of Cody.
“If people like the fireworks and they want to see them, and there’s a way they can throw in a dollar or five dollars, (the fireworks committee) ought to make it easy for them to do that,” he said.
The fireworks were not the only Fourth-of-July-related funding request the travel council considered at its Feb. 16 meeting. The Cody Stampede Parade Committee asked for $3,000 for its annual event, but did not specify how the funds were to be used. Board chair Mike Darby said the travel council “needed more information” on how the dollars would be spent before an application were approved.
