Many of this year’s stories involve somber topics, from COVID-19 deaths to struggling businesses, muddy election fights to neighborhood disputes.
But adversity has led to many displays of goodness among area residents, people having the tenacity to persevere and follow through with projects, and people in public service proving how essential they are, from fighting fires to saving people in car crashes.
Only last week people flocked to support a Cody family whose house burned to the ground just before Christmas. This has been a tough year, but there’s still been plenty of good.
Hospital support
In a pandemic year, health care has been a top focus.
Countless efforts were made to support Cody Regional Health staff during the pandemic. In the spring, the Cody Medical Foundation helped raise $25,000 for Cody Regional to buy additional personal protective equipment such as masks with face shields and gowns for local front line doctors and nurses. Nick Piazza was a critical member of this fundraising drive and purchased three additional ventilators for West Park Hospital at about $14,000 each. Piazza also teamed up with Dr. Elise Lowe to start the Mask Up Park County campaign, rewarding businesses and residents for mask wearing.
Many local groups helped out in other ways. Local 4-Hers made dozens of cookies for frontline healthcare workers while restaurants provided meals and businesses like Midway Auto and Sletton Construction provided other essential items.
Others turned their attention to the residents of the Cody Regional Long Term Care Center, who have been mostly quarantined to their rooms since the pandemic began. Preschool provider Debi Dawe teamed up with the Cody Library and Cody School District to have children make crafts; Beartooth Floral enlisted Cody middle schoolers to help make flower arrangements; and Annalea Avery, CRH Foundation director, designed a hugging booth for the residents.
Sleeping Giant gets new
ownership
Piazza also purchased Sleeping Giant Ski Area during the year from the nonprofit Yellowstone Recreations Foundation. He has invested heavily in the mountain, re-initiating snowmaking and adding night skiing, a yurt and a number of other amenities. Piazza said his main goal is to make the ski area a winter destination again and break even on profits.
The mountain has engaged an aggressive marketing campaign this winter in order to draw more people to the slopes. This has involved heavy promotion of tailgating in the parking lot to avoid overcrowding in the base lodge.
Rally against racism
About 350 people gathered in City Park in June for a Peaceful Rally Against Racism. The purpose of the event, organizers said, was to create awareness of racism in response to the murder of George Floyd.
The gathering featured nine speeches, including words from Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker and Mayor Matt Hall. The late Kema Jamal gave a dance performance to the audio from Floyd’s arrest.
Surrounding the perimeter of the park were about 30 armed citizens including 10 on horseback, many of whom said they were there to protect local businesses in response to the looting and burglarizing seen around the nation in recent weeks following protest rallies in larger cities. There were no incidents stemming from the rally and people from both parties spoke positively about how the day turned out.
Airport receives funding
Yellowstone Regional Airport had one of its most memorable years on record for both positive and negative reasons. One of the biggest positives came in the spring, when YRA was granted up to $18.1 million in funding through the CARES Act.
The airport plans to use this funding for a terminal expansion, runway lights, a car wash facility, general aviation upgrades, reserve funding that will allow it to forgo needing funds from the city and county in the immediate future.
Yellowstone posts
strong summer
Despite bleak expectations and a delayed opening, Yellowstone National Park finished the summer season on an exceptionally strong note for attendance. Yellowstone recorded its second busiest August and busiest September and October in its history. The Park finished only 6% lower than its 2019 total for visitation, reaching 3,743,907 for 2020.
Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said he learned in conversations with visitors, that “a variety of different factors” led to them choosing Yellowstone as a destination this year, including the Park’s social distance-friendly environment, and new, remote flexibility in their work and school commitments.
Rate of COVID-19 transmission at the Park was also very low, with only 20 staff cases through the end of September.
Rendezvous Royale
Staff at the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, led by Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale Director Kathy Thompson, said they never thought about canceling the events this year despite COVID-19.
Instead, they adjusted, moving the popular Quick Draw to downtown, with most artists painting outside of shops and a street blocked off with the tent set up for the auction.
Chamber director Tina Hoebelheinrich said while they knew the event would not garner the same revenue as in past years, it was a way to support downtown businesses and let everybody take part in an annual September tradition.
Municipal budgets
The City of Cody and Park County governments in particular budgeted conservatively this summer due to the pandemic and its restrictions’ devastating effect on businesses and the local economy in the spring.
As the summer progressed, it turned out the economy recovered quicker than expected and both received federal CARES Act funding, which has put them in a better-than-expected financial position.
The county was able to budget in one-time bonuses and select raises over the summer, and in December Cody retroactively approved 2.5% merit raises for the year for all employees at a cost of roughly $77,000.
Good year for local food
One silver lining of the pandemic was a boost in the number of people turning local for fresh meat.
Local ranchers have had a ready source for selling meat and farmers had a good year selling fresh produce as people turned toward more local sources of food.
Local meat and game processors have been slammed all year, and provided area residents with locally raised meat, alongside processing game animals from fall hunts.
To top it off, Wyoming Legacy Meats worked with Forward Cody, state and federal sources to be able to expand its local operations.
Summer, fall sports
see success
Area athletes put other a string of remarkable success after spring sports were canceled by the pandemic. Success started with the Cody Cubs Legion baseball team winning a state championship in come-from-behind fashion in extra innings.
In the fall, the Broncs football team followed suit. After getting knocked out in the semifinals last year, the Broncs reloaded, only lost one game all season and hosted a title bout with Jackson in October. Victory brought the championship trophy back to Cody.
Not to be outdone, the Fillies cross country team, led by senior Riley Smith and sophomore Ava Stafford, went back-to-back as champions. The pair finished third and fourth in the race, securing a win for the Fillies.
It was a big fall season for runners-up, too. The Fillies swam to their best state finish ever, and after an incredible season, sophomore Tara Joyce can look her name up in both local and state record books.
In Meeteetse, the Lady Longhorns volleyball squad snapped a near-40 year absence from the state championship game in a bid to become the best in the state. The Longhorns took to the gridiron and battled to be runners-up to the Farson-Eden Pronghorns.
Stampede Rodeo a go despite pandemic
In the rodeo capital of the word, the bucking horses and cowboys run the town in the summer, but the biggest rodeo event of the year, the Cody Stampede, didn’t look like it would happen at all.
The Stampede Board petitioned the state to allow Cody to hold its own show, even as big rodeos in Casper and Cheyenne were canceled. The state relented, and the Stampede ended up having one of the biggest purses of any rodeo in the country this year due to just how many were canceled elsewhere.
“It’s a special time,” said Stampede Board President Mike Darby on the opening night of the Stampede. “This one is special because of the times in our country. It symbolizes what we stand for, our freedoms. It also shows that our economy is alive and that we’re willing to stand up for America.”
Schools reopen and
stay open
The pandemic changed a lot, but when it sent students back home in the spring, parents and teachers alike were thrown for a loop. Some gained a new appreciation of the teaching profession. Teachers crafted lessons and taught through Zoom.
It still wasn’t enough.
No matter who you asked – teacher, parent or student – they all agreed: students need to get back in school.
The Cody School District released a more than 50-page plan it submitted to the state to reopen, detailing how it would protect students and staff alike. More money went into cleaning supplies. Masks and neck gaiters were purchased for every member of the district.
The plan worked and the district stayed open for the entirety of fall classes, not a feat every district in the state could say.
(Stories compiled by Joshua Leach, Zac Taylor and Leo Wolfson)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.