The House Freedom Caucus, which includes two state representatives representing areas around Cody, recently urged Wyoming’s two U.S. senators to vote against any proposed gun control or red flag laws.
“These bills are an attempt to take away our constitutional rights, guaranteed in the Bill of Rights,” the open letter read. “This type of Democrat proposed legislation attacks law abiding citizens.”
While Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) both voted against moving a bipartisan bill forward, it passed a procedural vote Tuesday in the U.S. Senate with the help of 14 Republicans.
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) and Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) are members of the House Freedom Caucus.
The letter also mentioned trained school staff being able to conceal firearms as a way to protect schools after the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, had reignited a national push for more gun laws.
“Existing school district policies require approved staff to participate and pass rigorous training,” the caucus wrote.
The Cody School District has had such a policy since 2018.
“The Second Amendment, which we all swore to defend, states that ‘the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed,’” the caucus wrote. “Government has a propensity to erode our liberties under a false flag of safety. One impediment to the natural progression from a constitutional republic to despotism is the fact that the people of America are armed.
“Thomas Jefferson famously said, ‘The strongest reason for people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves from tyranny in government.’ And yet here our own government is attempting to take this right away from millions of law-abiding citizens. The fact is, the Second Amendment serves to maintain the rights guaranteed to the people in the remainder of the Bill of Rights.”
The members asked the senators to introduce, co-sponsor and support strong legislation that will strengthen school security.
“We ask that our congressional delegation fight against Pelosi’s radical gun control agenda,” the letter said. “Gun control is nothing but an attempt to make criminals out of law-abiding Americans.”
Barrasso and Lummis both released statements after voting against proceeding to the Cornyn-Murphy gun legislation in the U.S. Senate.
“I do not support this legislation and will continue to vote against it,” Barrasso said. “As a senator for Wyoming, I know the meaning of the Second Amendment. I will not vote for any legislation that would jeopardize the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. My focus has been on mental health, school safety and better-enforcement of our current laws. This legislation goes beyond that.
“What happened in Uvalde, Buffalo, and other communities across the country is heartbreaking. We want our children to be safe in school. We want parents to feel safe sending their kids to school. I will continue working in a bipartisan way to address our nation’s mental health crisis and to make schools safer.”
Earlier this month, Barrasso and Lummis cosponsored the Safe Schools Act, which would allow local education agencies to repurpose unused COVID relief funds to harden schools.
“The Uvalde shooting was tragic and my heart goes out to all of the family members impacted by that horrific event,” Lummis said. “I was hopeful the Senate would act to prevent these kinds of tragedies in the future by addressing mental health issues and ways to make our schools safer, something I would wholeheartedly support. However, this legislation includes measures that infringe on the Second Amendment rights of lawfully abiding gun owners in Wyoming – something I will always oppose.”
No one is "trying to away gun rights"...this is a load of road apples put out by the phony NRA to turn people against one another. There is nothing wrong with limiting certain kinds of magazines and weapons...the same ones that were outlawed before and the phony NRA bought off politicians to abolish that act. When the second amendment was put forth the founders had no idea that idiots would want 30 round magazines to kill people. The muzzle loaders they had then were used by folks with common sense...something that has all but disappeared today in the name of the almighty dollar. Wyoming's political clowns are nothing more than lap dogs for big money...why is it called common sense when there is so little of it?
