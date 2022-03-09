The Cody VFW is hosting a three-day blood drive Monday-Thursday next week. The community blood drive is put on by Vitalant along with Cody volunteers and sponsored by Absaroka Senior Living.
Monday hours are 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
All donors, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a mask.
Vitalant needs an average of 200 blood donors every day to meet the needs of more than 30 hospitals in Northern Wyoming and Southern Montana.
Vitalant is the sole provider of blood in most Wyoming communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.