The Food Bank of The Rockies has donated 22 pallets of fresh produce, meat, and dairy for distribution to Park County residents. Residents are asked to arrive at the Cody Stampede Rodeo Grounds parking lot at 11 a.m. Clear a 4 ft x 4 ft area in your vehicle for placement of the food boxes. There is no requirement to receive the distribution, but this will be on a first come, first served basis.

