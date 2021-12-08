Due to a tabulating malfunction, it was recently discovered Yellowstone Regional Airport had a better year than originally determined, with about 10,000 travelers added to its summer totals.
Initial totals showed 37% fewer people boarding flights at the airport this summer than in reality, and a 35% shortfall compared to 2019.
It was later determined the airport ended up with 21,372 enplanements from June through September, a 55% improvement from the same time span in 2020. The new numbers also provide more optimism YRA can get back to its pre-pandemic levels of traffic in the near future, only down 5.5% from 2019.
Further, the new tallies showed 1.4% more enplanements this past June when compared to June 2019, and more than twice as many travelers in September as originally calculated. Through October, YRA has had 32,288 enplanements this year, already 37% higher than 2020’s total for the entire year.
Aaron Buck, YRA director, said the miscalculations stemmed from a clerical error made by CommutAir, a United Airlines affiliate that was not billing for its landing fees.
Airport shepherds?
Buck and the YRA board are considering using a roughly 3-acre piece of land the airport owns to the north of the runways as a sheep farm.
Heidi Rasmussen, a YRA board member, said during a September meeting, the piece of land being considered for the project routinely loses money for the airport, due to irrigation costs often exceeding the rent it charges for people to farm it. Buck said the purpose of the project would be to try a new approach to making money off the land.
Clay Ward, an airport employee who has experience with farming projects like these, would manage the livestock.
“I think he can do it and make us money,” YRA board member Bucky Hall said, “but how much money and how much of a profit?”
Buck said the airport would start out with 10-20 sheep and possibly progress up to 100 someday.
Sheep farming is allowed in city limits, unlike swine production.
“Bacon is better than mutton,” Rasmussen joked.
Board member Harold Musser said the parcel was originally purchased by the airport for the purpose of noise abatement.
Musser and fellow board member Paul Leroux expressed opposition to pursuing the project.
The fencing to house the livestock was originally estimated to cost around $17,000, which the airport would pay from either its Federal Aviation Administration entitlement or CARES Act funds, and does not include the price of livestock. Buck said due to this cost, he elected to delay this project.
Bruce Ransom, YRA operations manager, said the plan would be to buy the animals in the spring, fatten them up and then sell them in the fall.
“Apparently they make pretty good money doing that if you have the land and the water to keep them going,” he said.
A different 45-acre parcel the airport leases for agriculture near the Cody softball fields is now being considered for hangars after the current lease ends in two years.
“We’re just trying to find additional avenues to increase revenue,” Buck said. “We’re just trying to make ourselves self-sufficient.”
