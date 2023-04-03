The Cody man charged with eight drug charges between January and March of this year pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment in Park County District Court on March 24.
Kelly Allen Brainerd, 40, was initially arrested Feb. 10 by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for having methamphetamine, magic mushrooms and marijuana stashed inside his garage.
He was then arrested in March on five more drug charges, including four counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it and one count of conspiring with others to deliver methamphetamine.
As it currently stands, Brainerd has two cases against him — one stemming from his initial arrest and another from his March arrest. Both were transferred to district court, where he was arraigned for each case in a single hearing held March 24.
There was discussion of reducing Brainerd’s bond so he could be released, but it was ultimately denied.
During the arraignment, Park County Deputy and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represents the state in this case, said he plans to file a motion to join the cases.
Counsel for Brainerd, Samuel Krone, did not oppose Hatfield’s plans, saying “It makes sense to join since these cases are related.”
But, Krone requested Brainerd’s bond for both cases be reduced to $5,000 cash or surety.
For his initial arrest in February, Brainerd was given a $15,000 bond, which he posted and was released from the Park County Detention Center.
He was out on bond when arrested in March, and was subsequently given a $50,000 bond.
“He was unable to post that bond,” Krone said at the hearing.
Krone said Brainerd was not a flight risk.
“Brainerd’s family has lived in Park County for multiple generations,” Krone said. “He has ties to the community, including owning a home in Cody.”
Krone added that several “safeguards” could be put in place if Brainerd posted bond and were released, which included having a job lined up, having filed an application for the Park County Drug Court Supervised Treatment Program and a GPS monitor.
Krone said the GPS monitor would only allow Brainerd to be at work, home or drug court for treatment.
Hatfield opposed reducing Brainerd’s bond.
“The state doesn’t disagree with Krone that the Brainerd family has extensive ties to the community,” Hatfield said. “But the concern is this is not one instance. It’s a criminal enterprise with at least three controlled buys, conspiracy to obtain a further source of methamphetamine and the intent to continue to deliver methamphetamine.
“Methamphetamine is a serious public safety concern.”
Hatfield also disagreed with Krone that Brainerd was not a flight risk.
“The flight risk concern is not due to prior conduct or failures to appear [in court], but the fact that he is facing many years in prison if convicted,” Hatfield said, “which would make any person consider flight as a practical matter.”
Hatfield further asked for proof Brainerd has issues with drugs.
“The state is not aware that Brainerd has a drug problem, rather he has a drug dealing problem,” Hatfield said.
In response, Krone said Brainerd “indicated he does have a drug issue. He would like treatment sooner rather than later. He is excited to begin that, and he is motivated to change.”
District Court Judge Bill Simpson sided with Hatfield.
“I agree with the state that you are potentially facing well over between 50 and 70 years in prison,” Simpson said. “That could be a life sentence.”
Simpson left the bond for each case at $15,000 and $50,000 respectively.
“Apparently, there were repeat allegations and that gravely concerns me,” the judge said. “I want to make sure if your bond is modified, we have no future problems whatsoever.”
Brainerd will now face a jury trial.
