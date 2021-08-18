Enrollment numbers are ticking up in the Cody School District.
Interim Superintendent Tim Foley updated board members at Tuesday’s meeting about the increase in preliminary enrollment numbers.
The numbers show an increase in 17 students district-wide compared to the end of last year. He was quick to note that these numbers are subject to change.
“We keep getting kids,” said Foley. “We don’t know about all the new kids that moved during the summer. I will be surprised if those numbers don’t go down.”
As of Tuesday’s board meeting, Cody School District’s enrollment is 2,064. The district hasn’t had that many students enrolled at the start of the year since 2018.
While the in-town elementary schools are now all above 300 students enrolled, even the smallest school in the district is showing a little growth. The preliminary enrollment figures include a two-student increase to Valley School, bringing the total to six in the two-room rural school.
Foley is especially pleased with enrollment among younger students.
“It’s nice to see our elementary schools to be above those 300 numbers,” he said.
Title I schools
Livingston School’s percentage of free and reduced lunch eligible students has risen to the point where the school will be part of targeted assistance for one year before being eligible for Title I assistance.
Title I “provides financial assistance to local educational agencies and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards,” the U.S. Department of Education states.
Eastside and Sunset have been Title I schools for years, which allows them funding to hire more teachers and staff to help all students. If the school is in targeted assistance, only certain students will receive the extra assistance. Foley said the hope is Livingston can join the other two schools as Title I by the 2022-23 school year.
“It gives the school more flexibility to use those funds,” he said.
Enrollment by the numbers
2020/2021 - 1,957
2019 /2020- 2,050
2018/2019 - 2,031
2017/2018 - 2,075
(start of year enrollment numbers)
