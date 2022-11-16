There’s no place like home for the holidays, as Perry Como once crooned, but for local nonprofit Holiday Helpers, home has always been in flux.
That situation could change soon.
For the 23 years of its existence, the nonprofit has jumped from building to building each holiday season, choosing its rentals based on availability and affordability, said program coordinator Jacque Sims. On Oct. 29, the organization moved into its latest temporary home on Rumsey Avenue — a place it secured only recently.
“We didn’t get this building until two weeks ago, and we started looking in August,” Sims said. “We were getting a little nervous there for a while.”
For years, the organization has been looking for a permanent home, she said. Within the month, that dream may become a reality.
Sims said the organization is hoping to build a 4,000 square foot facility on a parcel of county-owned property. She said she hopes to have the agreement with the county finalized by the end of November.
If this happens, Sims plans to start fundraising for the building in January 2023 with the goal of having the new facility built and ready for the Christmas season.
“It’s an exciting time for our organization,” she said. “The advantage of having a building of our own is that we don’t have to move in and out of a building every year, and we will also have room to accept and store donations. Right now, I have no space to take the used items that people donate or the things they buy on clearance throughout the year for us. I’ve had to turn down donations in the past, which isn’t the best for anybody.”
Sims said she expects the building to cost as much as $350,000, although an official price is still to be determined. She has currently lined up multiple contractors to work on the facility and is planning to ask them to donate materials in order to reduce the facility costs.
“I’m very frugal and really rely on community support, because we always want our focus to be providing Christmas for kids, not paying for a building,” Sims said.
Holiday Helpers was launched in 1999 with the original goal of “making sure no child goes without Christmas,” she said. The organization serves families, identified by the Department of Family Services as those in need, for an average of 270 families a year, Sims said.
“We distribute between 3,000 and 5,000 gifts every year,” Sims said. “They can be as small as a Hot Wheels car or as big as a bike.”
The organization also collects and distributes household items to adults in need, ranging from toothpaste to toilet paper, Sims said.
Holiday Helpers expects to use its new facility primarily during the Christmas season, but would occupy it year-round, Sims said. Outside of the holiday season, the building would host giveaways of used items and food to those in need, Sims said. The organization also hopes to host fundraisers there in order to defray the yearly utility and maintenance costs for the facility.
“We have a lot of ideas, but our biggest purpose will always be taking care of kids during Christmas time,” Sims said.
Sims said she is not planning to fundraise for the new building until 2023 in order to focus on the needs of kids this holiday season. She expects that need to increase this year.
“With inflation and the increased cost of gas and everything, we expect to see some families we haven’t seen before,” Sims said. “But with the help of the community, we can still give our kids a great Christmas season.”
Sims said she expects family wish lists to be posted on “Angel Trees” located across the community within the next two weeks. Community members are encouraged to purchase, wrap and tag gifts and return them to the Holiday Helper Center — located this year at 1432 Rumsey Ave. — no later than Dec. 13. The gifts will be distributed on Dec. 17.
Volunteers are needed to wrap gifts throughout the holiday season, said Sims, who also encourages monetary donations.
For those who want to contribute to the building project before 2023, Sims asks donors to stipulate the funding is intended for the building.
“If I get a check and I don’t see it’s specifically for the building, that money is going toward gifts for kids this Christmas,” Sims said. “The kids will always be my first priority.”
For more information about how to aid Holiday Helpers this season, text Sims at 899-4936.
