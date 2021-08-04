A Lovell man was sentenced to 5-7 years in prison for writing seven fraudulent checks totaling nearly $5,000 at Bomgaars and Ace Hardware in Cody, and making unapproved charges from his mother’s and grandmother’s bank accounts.
Philip Mickelson, 33, was sentenced by Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson on June 17 after pleading guilty to fraud by check for $1,000 or more and forgery. He must also pay $5,592.56 in restitution and will receive credit for 130 days served after being arrested on Jan. 30.
Mickelson wrote bad checks to Bomgaars for $3,719.71 and to Ace for $1,872.85. He also successfully wrote two bad checks at the Worland Bomgaars store within minutes of each other one day, totalling $2,210.61. He was stopped before making a third attempt.
A CitiBank representative informed Cody Police in December that Mickelson had opened an account at the bank and deposited $250, before immediately withdrawing those funds from a Venmo payment and an ATM withdrawal. A total of 22 checks were attempted to be charged from this account with, all of which bounced.
Mickelson’s grandmother lives in a long-term care facility and has dementia. According to Mickelson’s mother, he stole his grandmother’s checkbook and forged a $3,000 check at the Gillette Bomgaars.
It was also discovered he made an $800-plus purchase from Ace off his mother Cheri Mickelson’s bank account with a forged check on which he attempted to sign her name.
Philip Mickelson had already been sentenced to 5-7 years in prison in the past and was a fugitive of justice and on felony probation when he was arrested in Park County.
