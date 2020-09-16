A young Cody artist continues to make a name for himself in the art world.
Zach Ross, a 2017 Cody High School graduate and current senior at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash., is the winner of the Gilly Fales Fine Art Award, part of the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, for the second year in a row.
“It was cool to get it again,” he said. “I’m very thankful to the Fales family for awarding me this scholarship and opportunity.”
The award provides $500 to a Wyoming artist between the ages of 18 and 30.
“Wyoming’s next generation of artists should be encouraged and celebrated, and we are grateful to the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale for allowing the Gilly Fales Fine Art Award winners to be included in the annual show,” the Fales family said in a statement. “It is an honor to Gilly’s life and passion that her name and spirit live on in this award.”
Last year, Ross’ painting was of two bull elk in the snow. This year’s work has a different Western theme. The 24-by-18 inch oil painting titled “Quick Exit” features a bull bucking off its rider.
“It’s completely different than the first one,” he said. “Rodeo is just so big in Cody. I had a couple of others I was thinking about (entering) but it was my best as far as Western goes.”
The idea for the work came when Ross attended the 2019 Cody Stampede Rodeo.
“I’d seen different paintings by artists of rodeo scenes so I brought my camera and focused on bulls bucking people off,” he said. “I had a couple good ones of one bull.”
The work was done for a school assignment last fall. He said he added the legs of a cowboy flying off the side of the painting to give it more context.
“It’s the first rodeo piece I’ve done and I used oil because it’s the one I do most often,” he said. “I focus on it mainly because I’m able to use color and because it’s easier to manipulate than paints like acrylic.”
Majoring in art and biology, Ross said he plans to become an EMT following graduation and paint as much as he can on the side.
“Later I might get a master’s in teaching so I can teach art,” he said. “Full-time art is the goal, but next year I want to see if I like the medical field.”
While Ross won’t be able to attend the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale, which is happening this Saturday as part of Rendezvous Royale, he did get to see his work displayed before he returned to Spokane. He said he missed the opening celebration of the show, which is usually held in August and was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Last year I got to talk to artists at the opening which was really helpful,” he said. “It’s cool as someone who is new to art to have my work displayed alongside people who have done it for a long time. You can learn from their paintings and they offered good advice.”
The painting can be seen in the John Bunker Sands Gallery and is available for purchase.
