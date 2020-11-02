CHEYENNE (WNE) — A mask mandate for Laramie County that will apply in many public spaces has been finalized and will take effect Monday, local health officials announced Friday afternoon.
With the number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County more than six times higher than at the start of October, local health officials deemed the mask order necessary to help slow transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Laramie County now joins Teton County as the only two counties in Wyoming to issue some sort of mask mandate. The Wind River Indian Reservation also has a mask requirement.
The order, which tentatively expires at the end of November, requires Laramie County residents and visitors to wear masks when inside of or in line to enter any retail or commercial business, when obtaining health care and when using public transit. Staff members of those businesses would also be required to wear face coverings when interacting with the public.
