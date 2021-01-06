The Game and Fish Commission delayed its January meeting to wait for a review of the low bidder for the new Cody Regional Office construction after receiving a petition from a state group.
Department of Workforce Services has opened an investigation to determine if BH, Inc. is eligible to claim preference while bidding on Wyoming state projects. 307 First said in its petition the worry is even if the state finds the company is not able to bid on future projects, it wouldn’t be retroactive to the Cody project.
“To ensure that this $8.8 million project is correctly awarded and supports the intent of Wyoming statute, we are asking the Wyoming Game and Fish, as well as any other state agencies that are involved with awarding this project, to wait until the investigation is complete before issuing an award,” the petition states in part. “If it is found that BH, Inc. was not a resident contractor at the time of the bid it is the State of Wyoming’s responsibility to award the contract to the next lowest bidder who has satisfied all of the requirements of the bidding process.”
The commission pushed its Jan. 5 meeting to later in the month.
There were five bids on the project, all below $10 million.
The group said BH, Inc. was low bidder on the new Cody Regional Office via usage of the in-state preference cited in WS 16-6-102(a). However, 307 First believes BH, Inc.’s bid was prepared in Utah and appears to have no “place of business” in Wyoming as defined under WS 16-6-101(a)(ii).
“The State of Wyoming should not reward a company for falsifying an affidavit in order to gain residency preference,” 307 First wrote. “The people of Wyoming need to have confidence that when the lawmakers for the State of Wyoming make law, like the statutes described in this letter, the state agencies will enforce the law.”
The nonprofit 307 First aims to drive awareness, advocacy and education around the importance of keeping funds local to help support and strengthen Wyoming-owned businesses and the Wyoming economy.
