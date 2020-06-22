Coronavirus or not, school will be in session at Northwest College this fall. The school announced at the end of May that it will hold a combination of online and in-person classes.
NWC is joining 70 other colleges and universities across the nation in announcing a hybrid model, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which has collected data on the plans of nearly 900 institutions for the fall.
It found 67% plan to open for in-person classes for the 2020-2021 school year. Doctors and health officials have warned the United States may see a spike in COVID-19 cases this fall.
Gerald Giraud, vice president for Academic Affairs at NWC, said the current plan is for courses to be largely online, but at a scheduled date and time, known as “synchronous” courses. This method will be used as opposed to “asynchronous” courses, which allows students to watch lectures as they please and generally work at their own pace.
For students attending classes in person for work in science labs, with musical instruments, welding and other courses that require hands-on work, the college says they should expect social distancing guidelines to remain in place, personal protective equipment as recommended by the government to be required and a heavy dose of lab work in the beginning for the classes that require it in case of a flare-up of the virus.
“The primary benefit of using a hybrid delivery model for the fall semester is that it allows the college to provide students with the best possible educational experience to promote student success, while ensuring necessary safety precautions are in place,” the college said in a release.
Giraud also noted that all plans are still tentative, pending approval by the board of trustees.
Classes start on August 19.
