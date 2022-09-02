Recently a group of Wyoming county commissioners hosted a group of high-level staffers for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives for a tour around the Big Horn Basin. The goal, said Park County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel who helped organize the event, was to give staffers, most of whom had never been to Wyoming, a look at how policies made in D.C. could affect local people.
Washington D.C. staffers tour Big Horn Basin
- By ZAC TAYLOR zac@codyenterprise.com
