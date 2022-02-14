A woman is recovering after being rescued from her pickup truck near the intersection of Canyon Avenue and 11th Street on Feb. 2 after she suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a tree.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Randy Davis, Cody police officers responded to reports that a truck had crashed into a tree and the driver was slumped over, unconscious. Davis said police had to break a window to unlock the vehicle and free the woman, who was rushed to Cody Regional Health.
Davis said he was called because it was a possible fatal accident, but a few days after the incident he was able to speak with the woman’s husband, who said she was recovering at home.
Davis said the truck had minimal damage, and it appeared the woman had driven up on a concrete berm coming down the 11th Street hill and hit the hand rail, which likely slowed the truck enough so that when it hit the tree, it was already going slowly.
