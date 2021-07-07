The Park County Travel Council has asked the State of Wyoming for $887,000 in funding from the latest federal stimulus program.
At their June meeting members voted to ask for the maximum amount the entity is eligible for, with plans to spend much of it on developing new marketing materials about the region.
“It’s a great way to build assets of outdoor shots for the future,” member Ruffin Prevost said. “We’re dumb if we don’t do that.”
They would have to put it all together quickly, as all money would have to be spent by the end of the year, with any unspent funds returned to the state.
While earlier funds were earmarked more specifically for marketing campaigns addressing COVID-19 – Park County focused on its wide-open spaces – these are more flexible.
“We don’t have to show Covid, we’re recovering, moving on,” board member and Xanterra sales and marketing director Rick Hoeninghausen said. “We’re moving on to the next stage.”
Prevost recommended trying to stay local with marketing, such as using local videographers.
“We can try to spend production work locally,” he said.
And while Blair’s Hotel owner and board member Ted Blair said the town needed more tourists this summer like “they need a hole in the head” due to the staffing shortages, member John Wetzel saw it more as a fall campaign and a head start on next year.
