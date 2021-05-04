Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of guns, cash and other valuables were allegedly stolen from a home 30 miles southwest of Cody over the winter, and now the owner is offering a $20,000 reward.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said in a release announcing the theft Tuesday that it is by far the largest theft in his 30 years with the sheriff’s office.
On Feb. 28, the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a residential burglary. According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, it is believed that sometime between late January and Feb. 28 one or more people entered the building and stole a large amount of property. Because of the magnitude of the theft, agents of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation were immediately summoned to assist in the investigation.
Over 90 firearms were taken during the burglary including shotguns, rifles and pistols. Many of them very valuable. These include, but not limited to, two Abbiatico & Salvinelli engraved shotguns worth more than $10,000 each, three Fratelli Poli, hand engraved, side by side shotguns worth in excess of $15,000 each, and numerous other shotguns worth over $5,000 each. There were approximately 10 AR-15 and M4 type weapons taken as well.
Other items stolen were a large quantity of gold and silver Eagle Coins worth well over $60,000, a very large amount of cash estimated at more than $200,000, suppressors, a Rolex watch, range finders, thermal and night vision scopes, spotting scopes, crossbows and much more.
“The theft is believed to be a very deliberate and targeted burglary. For these reasons and to not jeopardize the investigation, we chose not to go public with the information as we did not feel there was a risk of further burglaries,” Steward. “This is by far the largest theft in my 30 years with the Park County Sheriff’s Office.”
The victim is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the person involved valid until July 1. Any person with information about the theft is asked to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Investigator Jed Ehlers.
No further information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.