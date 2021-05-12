Yellowstone National Park visitation has grown substantially over the years and with that growth has come more traffic.
Aside from building new roads, which the Park has no plans to do, the answer to bottlenecks will come in the form of either visitation caps or traffic management.
During a meet-and-greet held in Cody on Monday, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said the Park is looking into traffic management.
If last week’s opening weekend is any indication of summer traffic, it may be historically busy at the Park.
At the East Entrance traffic was 65% higher than opening day 2019. Due to Saturday’s winter weather, traffic was down, but only by 3% when compared to the first Saturday in 2019, and Sunday bounced back with a 42% higher turnout.
In recent years, Glacier, Zion, Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and a handful of other national parks have all initiated or studied various forms of visitation caps or timed entry in recent years. Former superintendent of Yellowstone, Dan Wenk, received criticism for expressing openness to putting in visitation restrictions at the Park.
“What I was not comfortable with initially when I first got here was jumping to … reservation systems and visitation caps as a starting point to the conversation about managing visitation to Yellowstone,” Sholly said. “Having a conversation about visitation caps is maybe not necessarily the right way to proceed. We may get there at some point. We’ll get there together. It won’t be a surprise if we do.”
Sholly said Rocky Mountain has about 267,000 acres and 4.5 million visitors a year with 70 miles of road, while Yellowstone has 2.2 million acres and around 4 million annual visitors and 350 miles of road.
Due to statistics like these, Sholly said he believes overcrowding at Yellowstone is limited to a traffic problem rather than one impacting Park natural resources. After hiking 200 miles in the backcountry last year, Sholly said he counted around nine people more than a mile off the road.
“That ecosystem is in better condition than it has been in the last 30 years,” Sholly said.
He said frustrations with traffic are mostly expressed by employees and locals.
The Park will be studying visitor use data over the next few years and is in the preliminary stages of evaluating more aggressive visitor use management actions such as capping visitation access to certain sites using timed entry or other actions.
These studies will not only analyze the traffic itself, but how large quantities of visitors affect available staff, infrastructure and facilities.
Midway Geyser Corridor, Old Faithful Geyser Basin, Norris Geyser Basin, and Canyon Village have been identified as the primary locations of traffic in Yellowstone. Sholly said if timed entry is enacted, it would likely be at Midway Geyser Basin, Norris and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.
Chip Jenkins, superintendent at Grand Teton, said similar studies will take place at his park to study where, and for how long visitors spend time at certain locations.
Yellowstone said traffic congestion has also raised concern among certain gateway communities. For instance, Yellowstone recently partnered with West Yellowstone, Mont., to do a transportation study designed to help the community and Park decision makers reduce traffic congestion approaching the West Entrance.
But the issues that exist clearly haven’t reached critical levels, as a 2018 visitor use survey received mostly good to excellent reviews from more than 7,000 respondents.
Like metropolitan areas, Sholly said Yellowstone experiences predictable rush hour flows from 7:30-10 a.m. in the morning and 2-4 p.m. in the afternoon. Sholly said there are times where there is a mile-long back up at the west gate, while there’s little traffic in other areas of the Park.
Yellowstone is also initiating a number of other projects to address traffic mitigation such as initiating automated shuttle pilots, a transit feasibility study to evaluate the potential costs, benefits, infrastructure and staffing needs, the impacts of a localized shuttle system based at Canyon or Old Faithful and traffic control measures initiated with new infrastructure at Norris.
