A new brewery is now open in Cody. Cody Craft Brewing opened its doors Dec. 20 after crews spent much of the year working to prepare the space formerly occupied by an escape room on East Sheridan.
The establishment, which brews beer on site and provides space for food trucks to park, is open noon-9 p.m. daily. Growlers are also available to purchase to go.
