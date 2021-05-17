The coronavirus isn’t going away in Park County. The latest report from county health officer Dr. Aaron Billin on COVID-19 shows an increase of six active cases in the last week, bringing the county’s total to 30. Four people are currently hospitalized with the virus. This is the most cases the county has had since February, when Billin reported 33 active cases on Feb. 9.
The true number of active cases could actually be higher, as Billin alluded to last week in a comment on his Facebook page. The current data collection practices only count active cases as those in the isolation period, which lasts 10 days. However, the virus has shown itself to be capable of persisting past the 10-day period. Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said there have been cases like that in Park County and that those who still feel ill have asked for extensions on their quarantine orders.
Crampton also said the current numbers are related to known clusters in Cody and Powell, and that the county health department has had discussions with the state and neither feel it necessary for mask mandates to be reinstated in Powell or Cody schools.
