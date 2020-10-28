After a more than hour-long discussion, the Park County commissioners could not come to a determination whether Cutthroat Ranch was in violation of its special use permit when hosting its Wapiti Valley Songwriters Festival the past two years and, if so, whether it will be fined.
The North Fork business run by Randel and Courtney Hooper could be fined $750 per day of infractions, Park County Planning and Zoning’s maximum penalty rate. The organizers said this year’s festival was only open to the public two of its three days.
Center to this discussion was the verbiage of the Hoopers’ 2018-granted special use permit with the county, which gives them the right to hold “special events such as weddings, family reunions, etc.”
It is the county’s position that a public music festival does not fit this definition, but it is the “etc.” in that sentence that Hoopers and others contend provides the business a certain amount of gray area regarding the types of activities they can engage in.
Semantics vs. logic
Fewer than 100 people showed up for the 2020 festival.
“The intent of the SUP is because it’s not the norm. It’s not usual use for the place,” said planning and zoning director Joy Hill. “What if 1,000 people showed up? Would that make it more a violation if only 30 did? That’s the difficult area for me.”
Commissioner Lee Livingston narrowed his focus on the semantics used in special use permits. It is his view that a SUP is a black-and-white guideline not to be strayed from.
“It wasn’t any other event, it was events ‘such as,’” Livingston said. “I know that when I agreed as a commissioner sitting here, my understanding of the SUP that I was agreeing to was special events such as weddings, family reunions.”
Livingston, Joe Tilden and Jake Fulkerson, current commissioners who sat on the board when the SUP was approved, all said they did not consider music festivals as a type of event that would be occurring on the property.
“An outdoor music festival was nowhere near what we had in mind,” Fulkerson said. “It was a violation and it wasn’t appealed, but I can see the confusion.”
The Hoopers did not appeal the SUP violation determined by P&Z staff, but it appears they were not directly informed there was an appeals process available.
Fulkerson made a motion for a $1,000 total fine to be assessed, but that motion was not seconded. Livingston said he wanted more time to consider the facts of the case.
That decision will be pushed back to the commissioners’ next meeting on Nov. 4, where an amendment request to their current SUP will also be heard. The commissioners voted 3-1 to delay voting on the topic with Fulkerson opposed.
Representing the Hoopers in the discussion was attorney Colin Simpson. A contingency of the Hooper’s neighbors who were opposed to the music festival were represented by attorney Laurence Stinson.
A few neighbors, including Rob Burgin, expressed frustration with the number of people on the property for the music festival. Some of these spectators allegedly trickled over into neighboring properties while leaving the event and knocked on neighboring doors, mistaken about the location of the business and event.
“The intent was to have a quiet neighborhood, maintain a residential-type neighborhood,” Burgin said. “Did it get violated? Clearly it did.”
The Hoopers said no complaints were ever brought directly to them outside a few unrelated events not including the festival.
“It’s not a matter of hearing the decibels, it’s the fact we have the decibels. Noise has never been a complaint,” said Randel Hooper.
Randel Hooper, a decorated former U.S. Marine, said the only noise-related complaints they may have been guilty of were shooting off fireworks on July 4.
“I’m going to celebrate the Fourth of July and I don’t care if I have to write a $750 check every time I celebrate it,” he said.
Randel Hooper said they collected nearly 300 signatures from those supporting their position in the community.
“I don’t care if I’m a good neighbor at this point,” he said. “I know I shouldn’t say that … we have signatures of almost 300 people, voting taxpayers in Park County.”
He said Hill told his neighbors who complained about their activities to monitor them, and take photos to document possible wrongdoings.
“This continued on past the music event. This continues on a regular basis,” Randel Hooper said. “To me, that’s harassment.”
(2) comments
That's our commissioners for you especially Mr Jake fulkerson approving something and then he must be on some kind of a relapse or something cuz then he always comes back on his word he's not good for the county ever was never will be
I guess I don’t understand why people getting together to make music is such an issue in our community. We have had many musical gatherings in the past and people of Park County enjoy this aspect of human creativity. I find it disturbing that our simple pleasures are slowly being eroded. Please don’t take away what little joy we have left in our lives by making mountains out of mole hills.
